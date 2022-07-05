ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apex Legends update addresses Xbox input lag issues

By Kyle Campbell
 3 days ago

For weeks, Apex Legends has been a complete mess. Particularly for Xbox Series X|S users, where input lag made the game almost unplayable. Thankfully, those days might be behind us.

On Tuesday, Respawn Entertainment released a patch that should fix laggy controls on Microsoft’s current-generation consoles.

“We just pushed a small update to [Apex Legends] to help address issues with input lag on Xbox Series X and S consoles,” Respawn Entertainment said on Twitter. “Thank you for your patience here, legends.”

There’s no overstating how bad this technical hiccup was. Both Reddit and Twitter were overflowing with Apex Legends fans furious about controller lag. You can’t blame them either since competitive first-person shooters like this demand absurdly fast reaction times and reflexes. It’s especially bad considering Apex Legends is cross-platform too, so getting constantly blitzed by folks on PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and even Xbox One is probably incredibly frustrating.

Sure, there were several workarounds, but Respawn probably should have communicated more with Xbox Series X|S players, considering how long this patch took to come out. Fans reported input lag issues almost two weeks ago, though the developers acknowledged something was wrong pretty quickly.

Hopefully, this makes Apex Legends tolerable on Xbox Series X|S again.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

