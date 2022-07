This year has been super busy for WhatsApp and an important one too — the messaging service is trying to bridge the gap between itself and competitor Telegram, gaining useful upgrades like the ability to send files up to 2GB in size, add up to 512 people in a group, and Communities in the last three months alone. On the privacy front, last month saw the announcement of some new controls that allow users to hide their profile pictures and last seen from certain contacts. That's a load of feature adds, but the Meta-owned app isn't done yet and intends to add even more granular privacy controls with another new feature.

CELL PHONES ・ 5 DAYS AGO