Most in new poll say federal government’s actions hurting them financially

By Paige Kupas
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
The majority of Americans say the actions of the federal government are hurting their family when it comes to their top financial concern, according to a new poll.

The Monmouth University poll found that 57 percent of respondents held this view, compared to between 34 percent and 47 percent in prior polls. Only 8 percent said that politicians in Washington have helped them.

Inflation and gas prices topped the list of Americans’ top concerns.

In his recent remarks about inflation, President Biden said that low unemployment rates and higher savings levels on average will allow the country to fight inflation “from a position of strength.”

However, the poll showed that few people are optimistic about the future, as just 23 percent expect government actions to help improve their top current concern, while 45 percent say that those in Washington will take action that hurts them. These results are almost a complete reversal from the responses one year ago.

The results come as Biden’s approval rating sits at 38 percent, hovering close to the lowest levels of his entire presidency, according to a new Reuters-Ipsos poll.

Although the Monmouth poll shows that more Americans are struggling financially than they were last year and are blaming the actions of the federal government for the state of the economy, there is not a clear consensus on which party Americans prefer when it comes to providing economic stability — 36 percent of respondents said that they want Republicans to control Congress compared to 38 percent who prefer Democratic control.

Still, the poll results spell trouble for Democrats, who currently control both branches of Congress, heading into the midterms. The president’s approval rating and economic confidence are typically key indicators about the coming electoral fortunes of the party in power.

Comments

Big Daddy
3d ago

anyone believing Joe can help, hasn't paid attention. He created the majority of the problems. The entire administration needs replacing by qualified people. I'm shocked some people believe he is doing a good job!

Reply
190
Gail Ann Schmaus
3d ago

Ronald Reagan was on point when he spoke about what was ahead in the future if we did not focus on the actions of govt. His wife started the drug wars however. She meant well yes, but her plan backfired. The Dinos and Rinos gotta go.Pelosi and McConnell need to be at the top of the list. We need a president FOR the people of America and not one single left over rodent from this administration! Radicals like the squad and Sanders can go to the countries that already have the radical rules they want in place. They don't belong in a country of freedom.

Reply
122
Vance Lunn
3d ago

This is correct. The Federal government usually does more harm than good in trying to manage an economy, and this bunch in there now have absolutely no idea how to govern. Period.

Reply
72
