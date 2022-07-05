Top 15 events in Tampa Bay for the week of July 4-10

Stars from "RuPaul's Drag Race" season 14 make an appearance at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sunday. (VH1) [ VH1 ]

RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq the World Tour 2022: Join Kameron Michaels, Rose, Vanessa Vanjie, Yvie Oddly, and all finalists from the upcoming 14th season on a journey through iconic periods of history. $120-$150. 8 p.m. July 10. Seminole Hard Rock, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. 813-627-7625.

Suzanne Westenhoefer: The standup comedian starred as a panelist on GSN’s 2006 remake of “I’ve Got a Secret,” which featured a panel of gay celebrities who had to guess the various guests’ secrets through a series of timed questions. Takes place as part of the Tampa International Gay and Lesbian Film Festival. $30-$45. 4-5:30 p.m. July 10. Palladium Theater, 253 Fifth Ave. N, St. Petersburg. 727-822-3590.

Hundreds of exhibits on home improvement and landscaping will be on display at the Tampa Bay Home Show at the Tampa Convention Center. Times staff (2013) [ MORE THAN 600 EXHIBITS ON HOME IMPROVEMENT AND LANDSCAPING WILL BE ON DISPLAY AT THE TAMPA BAY HOME SHOW AT TROPICANA FIELD IN ST.PETERSBURG JAN. 25-27. TIMES STAFF (2013 | Times staff ]

Tampa Bay Home Show: Find home improvement exhibits, giveaways, door prizes and the latest trends in home remodeling, from kitchen and bath to flooring, windows and home protection. Free. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. July 9-10. Tampa Convention Center, 333 S Franklin St., Tampa. 727-893-8134.

Extreme Mud Wars: Eight fire hoses soak 80 tons of soil and 5,000 bags of sand for teams to play volleyball, ultimate football, eliminator, tug-a-war, joust, belly bumpers, obstacle course and dodgeball. Teams of six to 10 must be composed of no less than two females. Ages 18 and older only can play. $400-$500 per team. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. July 9. Lake Vista Park & Center, 1401 62nd Ave. S, St. Petersburg. 877-820-2582.

Revolution Roller Derby: Three roller derby exhibition matches featuring the Rookie Rumble, followed by an all-women’s smash-up and a co-ed bout. Barefoot Billy provides live music for the day with a bake sale, derby swap meet and vendors. Benefits the Manatee Rescue and Rehabilitation Partnership. $10. 12:30 p.m. July 9. Sunderman Recreation Complex, 1631 Ninth St., Palm Harbor. 727-280-7981.

Revolution Roller Derby presents three different bouts of roller derby action Saturday. (photo by Derby Pics by Phil) [ Photo: Derby Pics by Phil ]

Tampa Toy Con: A huge 15,000-square-foot expo of vintage and modern toys, retro gaming, comics, artwork and lots of pop culture goodness. $10-$15, 12 and younger free. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. July 9, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. July 10. Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N, Tampa. 813-621-7821.

Slurpee Day: July 11 is free Slurpee Day. To get yours, download the 7-Eleven or Speedway app. Visit any area 7-Eleven, Speedway or Stripes store through July 11. Fill up a Slurpee Day cup with your favorite flavor. Free with app only. Any time daily through July 11.

Kash’d Out: The genre-blending reggae band from Orlando was last here at Reggae Rise Up. Their 2017 album “The Hookup” reached No. 2 on both the Billboard and iTunes reggae charts. Reggae bands Seranation and Joe Samba open. $20. 7 p.m. July 9. Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N, St. Petersburg. 727-565-0550.

Affion Crockett: Actor, writer, dancer and comic Affion Crockett can next be seen as a guest star on NBC’s “Superstore.” In the past year, he has played supporting roles in the feature film “Undercover Brother 2” and in the independent features “Always a Bridesmaid” and “Same Difference.” $32-$42. 7:45-9:15 and 10:15-11:45 p.m. July 8; 7-8:30 and 9:45-11:15 p.m. July 9. The Tampa Improv, 1600 0 E 8th Ave., Tampa. 813-864-4000.

See aerialists similar to these in the Summer Circus Spectacular through Aug. 13 at the Historic Asolo Theater in Sarasota. [ TIM HAWK | nj.com ]

Summer Circus Spectacular: Heidi Herriott serves as master of ceremonies for a cirque-style show of comedy, hand balancing/adagio, contortion, aerial/dance and rolla bolla/balancing. These performers have been seen in Las Vegas, Walt Disney World, traveling circus festivals and on television. Runs through Aug. 13. $18, $12 ages 12 and younger. 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. July 5-8, 2 and 5 p.m. July 9. Historic Asolo Theater, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota. 941-360-7399.

Dutchman: This Obie Award-winning masterpiece is a play about race and identity in America focused on the political and psychological struggle between African Americans and white Americans. Set in New York City, this provocative story challenges audiences to think about the part they play in America’s problems with race. Performances run through July 31. Starting at $20. 7-9 p.m. July 6-7; 8-10 p.m. July 8; 2-4 and 8-10 p.m. July 9; 2-4 p.m. SundayJuly 10. American Stage Theatre Company at Raymond James Theater, 163 Third St. N, St. Petersburg. 727-823-1600.

Aqua Nights: Enjoy remembrances of the 1960s, ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s as you explore the galleries during extended hours. Included with admission. 4-8 p.m. July 8. The Florida Aquarium, 701 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-273-4000.

Storytelling Open Mic: The Storytellers of Old Tampa Bay, a Storytellers Guild, offer short spoken tales and invite anyone to step up and tell their own. Lucky Cole, famous storyteller and photographer from the Everglades, is July’s featured teller. Free. 5-7 p.m. July 9. The Factory, in the Library Hall, 2622 Fairfield Ave. S, St. Petersburg. 888-580-0404.

Photo of the landmark Tampa Theatre. "Pulp Fiction" is this week's featured movie in the Summer Classics Movie Series. JIM REED/STAFF [ JIM REED | Times (2012) ]

Summer Classics Movie Series: The 31st annual series of classic movies features silent films accompanied by the Mighty Wurlitzer Theatre Organ, sing-alongs and modern day classics. This portion features the 1994 crime drama “Pulp Fiction” (168 min., R). $10-$15. 3 p.m. July 10. Tampa Theatre, 711 N Franklin St., Tampa. 813-274-8286.

Summer Night Exchange: Set under rows of twinkling market lights in the Westshore Marina District, more than 30 area vendors will sell fresh produce, prepared take-home food items, handmade crafts and art, fair trade goods and more. Also, find wine sampling, food trucks and live music. Free (food/drink additional). 6-10 p.m. July 6. Westshore Marina District, 5232 Bridge St., Tampa. 407-908-4187.