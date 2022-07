The US Supreme Court on June 30 issued its most important environmental law decision in more than a decade, in West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency. In a 6-3 ruling, the court struck down the Clean Power Plan—the Obama administration’s regulation limiting the greenhouse gas emissions of existing power plants. It did so by invoking the major questions doctrine, which made its appearance for the first time in a majority opinion.

