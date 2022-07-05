ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Fireworks displays in Fort Worth’s Fourth celebration halted due to grass fires, officials say

By Tyler Manning
 3 days ago
FORT WORTH (KDAF) — According to a news release from the City of Fort Worth, dry conditions in Fort Worth caused officials to cut Fourth of July celebrations short at Fort Worth Fourth. City officials say that...

