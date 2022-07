On Wednesday, World Entertainment Series announced that their first event, which was scheduled for July 9, had officially been canceled. The event had already been postponed from its original June 4 date. Leading up to the event, talent such as CJ Perry (Lana), Lina Fanene (Nia Jax), and Matt Rehwoldt had pulled out of the event. In their statement, Wrestling Entertainment Series claimed that they had no choice but to cancel the event with several talents “not showing up.” Addressing Fanene directly, it was stated that she was paid her deposit and changed her mind and decided not to show up and wrestle.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO