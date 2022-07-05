ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Three tax changes you need to know for filing returns in 2023 – including credits worth up to $7,000

By Joy Dumandan
 3 days ago
AS Americans are halfway through another tax year, it's never too early to start understanding three major tax changes.

This will affect how your federal tax return will take shape, especially if you're eligible for any credits worth up to $7,000.

This year, Americans will need to make adjustments when it comes to how much they'll get in tax credits.

Here are the three tax changes to keep in mind when filing next year.

1. Child tax credit

Child tax credits (CTC) will return to a $2,000 lump sum for individuals making up to $200,000.

For couples filing jointly who make up to $400,000, the amount is $1,400.

The money will come at one time when 2022 taxes are filed next year.

It's worth noting the $2,000 child tax credit is due to expire after 2025.

2. Child and dependent care credit

The child and dependent care credit is a tax credit that may help you pay for the care of eligible children and other qualifying dependents.

The credit is calculated based on your income and a percentage of expenses that you incur for the care of a qualifying person to enable you to go to work, look for work, or attend school.

In 2021, depending on income, families with two or more qualifying persons saw a credit up to $16,000.

That will no longer be the case for 2022.

Michelle Staebell, a certified public account, told Rochester First, the maximum credit for 2022 is $2,100.

3. Earned income tax credit

To claim the earned income tax credit, you must have what qualifies as earned income and meet certain adjusted gross income (AGI) and credit limits for the current, previous and upcoming tax years.

Earned income includes all the taxable income and wages you get from working for someone else, yourself, or from a business or farm you own.

In 2021, the maximum amount of credit eligible taxpayers were allowed to claim was $1,502 if they had no qualifying children, and up to $6,728 for three or more qualifying children.

According to NerdWallet, this amount will decrease to between $560 to $6,935.

The Sun explains why your tax refund might be smaller in 2022.

Plus, here are key dates and deadlines this year.

