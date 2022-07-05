ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antelope County, NE

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Antelope, Blaine, Boone, Boyd, Brown, Burt, Cedar, Cherry by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-05 13:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-05 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Antelope; Blaine;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bennett, Butte, Custer Co Plains, Fall River, Haakon by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 14:14:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-08 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bennett; Butte; Custer Co Plains; Fall River; Haakon; Hermosa Foot Hills; Jackson; Mellette; Northern Foot Hills; Oglala Lakota; Pennington Co Plains; Rapid City; Southern Foot Hills; Southern Meade Co Plains; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills; Todd; Tripp PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Patchy dense fog can be expected through 9 am MDT, 10 am CDT, from the foot hills of the Black Hills through south central South Dakota. Motorists should expect rapidly changing visibility, down to near zero at times. Remember to use your low beam headlights in fog, slow down, and provide plenty of braking distance between yourself and the vehicle in front of you.
BENNETT COUNTY, SD
North Platte Post

Tornado causes damage in Grand Island Sunday night

GRAND ISLAND, Neb.-A line of severe storms that swept across southwest and central Nebraska spawned a tornado within the city limits of Grand Island on Sunday night. At around 9:35 p.m., the National Weather Service in Hastings reported a cluster of severe storms in Buffalo County was showing signs of rotation aloft as it entered Hall County.
northwestmoinfo.com

Nebraska Woman Arrested on Outstanding Warrant in Holt County Wednesday

An Omaha, Nebraska woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant in Holt County Wednesday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that at 2:21 P.M. they arrested 23-year-old Akeydra R. Hagens on a Platte County misdemeanor warrant for failing to appear on an original traffic offense charge. Hagens was later booked...
KSNB Local4

Independence Day Tornado Damage: In Photos

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Families in Hall and Merrick Counties recover from property damage on Monday after a tornado, rated EF-1 by the Weather Service in Hastings, ripped through during the early morning hours. The National Weather Service damage survey determined max wind speeds of 110 mph occurred during...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Merrick County family shares how their dog was trapped by tornado

MERRICK COUNTY, NEB. — Homes in Hall and Merrick counties were heavily damaged by a tornado overnight. Hall County Emergency Manager Jon Rosenlund reports at least four in Hall County. Just hours after the disaster, parts of the roof lifted from their home, and tree limbs covered the entire...
MERRICK COUNTY, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Madison County commissioners consider vacating cul-de-sac that never was

MADISON - The Madison County commissioners held a public hearing on Wednesday regarding a platted cul-de-sac at Andy’s Lake. County Roads Supervisor Dick Johnson said it was platted in the 1990s as part of the Andy’s Lake Development and sits about 150 feet east of Andy’s Lake Road and Anderson Street intersection.
MADISON COUNTY, NE
#Severe Thunderstorm Watch
klkntv.com

Nebraska teen drowns in Platte River while fishing

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 17-year-old boy drowned in the Platte River near Columbus on Tuesday while he was fishing, authorities say. The teen from Schuyler was fishing at Loup Power Tailrace Park, where a canal dumps into the river, and was swept away by the current, according to the Platte County Sheriff’s Office.
COLUMBUS, NE
knopnews2.com

Nebraska teen goes missing during fishing trip, body recovered

COLUMBUS, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) - Authorities said they have recovered the body of a 17-year-old drowning victim who went missing while fishing east of Columbus. According to officials, the Platte County Sheriff’s Office and personnel with Columbus Fire and Rescue responded to the area of Loup Power Tailrace Park and the Platte River regarding a possible drowning on Tuesday at 3:45 p.m.
COLUMBUS, NE
iheart.com

Hwy 75 Northbound at J Street to have lane, ramp closures into the Fall

(Omaha, NE) -- Drivers on Highway 75 in South Omaha will have to deal with lane and ramp closures for the next few months. The Nebraska Department of Transportation says now through September, Highway 75 will have extended lane and ramp closures to allow for bridge repairs at J Street. The right lane of US-75 northbound will be closed near J Street in addition to the L Street ramp to US-75 northbound. The Nebraska DOT says drivers needing to access US-75 northbound in the area should go south using 24th Street and use the Q Street ramp.
OMAHA, NE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
police1.com

Neb. deputy dies of medical issue after making arrest

SAUNDERS COUNTY, Neb. — The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office is mourning a deputy who died in the line of duty on June 22. Deputy Jeff Hermanson, 45, began to feel ill shortly after arresting a stolen car suspect, according to KETV. Hermanson was rushed to the hospital where he died from a heart issue, the report said.
SAUNDERS COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Schuyler 17-year-old goes missing during fishing trip, body recovered

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Authorities said they have recovered the body of a 17-year-old drowning victim who went missing while fishing. According to officials, the Platte County Sheriff’s Office and personnel with Columbus Fire and Rescue responded to the area of Loup Power Tailrace Park and the Platte River regarding a possible drowning on Tuesday at 3:45 p.m.
SCHUYLER, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island residents pick up pieces following overnight tornado

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A tornado swept through overnight Monday in Grand Island causing damage to four homes. Susan Schimmer’s home on the corner of Schimmer Drive and Stuhr Road being one of the victims to the storm. “It was pretty shocking,” Schimmer said. “My camper’s the worst...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KETV.com

'It sounded like an explosion': Car crashes into Omaha house

OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha homeowner thought she heard an explosion and realized a car had crashed into her house early Friday morning. Mona McGregor lives near 67th Avenue and Western Street. She said she ran upstairs around 5 a.m. when she heard the loud noise but could only see the headlights of the car below because they had broken down her front door.
OMAHA, NE
KSNB Local4

Island Oasis water slides closed until further notice

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A major attraction at Island Oasis is currently closed and it’s uncertain when they’ll be up and running again. An issue with the water slides was noticed on the Fourth of July when one of the motors had shut off and they were unable to restart it, that’s according to Grand Island’s Recreation Superintendent Jeremy Bachmann.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk woman arrested for theft from vehicle in Woodland Park

WOODLAND PARK, Neb. -- Earlier this month, a vehicle in Woodland Park was stolen out of, and Friday afternoon Stanton County Sheriff's Office arrested a suspect. Authorities said they arrested Allyssa Gragg, 20, of Norfolk for theft. Officials said she was arrested following an investigation into the theft of money...
NORFOLK, NE
WOWT

Nebraska applications open for emergency rental assistance

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska residents who qualify for COVID-19 emergency rental assistance are encouraged to apply. Nebraska still has remaining funds from the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The fund is used for people with eligible needs, such as assistance paying rent, back rent, and certain utilities. Funding is reserved...
NEBRASKA STATE

