CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A West Virginia man has been indicted for a June 9 shooting at a Maryland machine shop as well as an ensuing altercation with law enforcement. Joe Louis Esquivel, 23, of Hedgesville, allegedly shot and killed three coworkers at Columbia Machine Inc. in Smithsburg, Maryland. According to authorities, he worked part of his regular shift before leaving the building to retrieve a weapon. When he walked into the building, he fired multiple shots at employees who were near a breakroom.

BERKELEY COUNTY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO