Lawrence Township, NJ

Have You Seen This Bear Lurking Through Lawrenceville, NJ?

By Gianna
 3 days ago
If you live or find yourself in the Lawrenceville area, keep your eyes open for a black bear that’s lurking around the streets. While scrolling on Facebook yesterday, I saw someone had posted a picture of a black bear roaming the streets of Lawrence and was cautioning people to keep an...

Jocelyn Mendes
2d ago

I really hope they're able to find it and relocate it and not kill it because it is our fault that they have nowhere to go these poor animals

