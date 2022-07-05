Have You Seen This Bear Lurking Through Lawrenceville, NJ?

This baby was found this morning on Wells Mills in Waretown. If you ever owned a dog, you know that come close to the 4th of July with all the fireworks, most dogs are petrified and may go into a fight or flight mode. This is typically the time of year that has the highest volume of lost and found dogs. A few days running and hiding in woods and other places and never having had to fend for anything before and now facing wild animals, no food or fresh water, etc it doesn’t take all that many days for a dog to be disheveled with cuts and sores. I say this because first looking at the photo your initial reaction may be the dog was abused. Let’s leave that to the professionals. Let’s try to see if we can reunite this pup with his family. If you know this dog or know someone missing their Beagle, this may be him after a rough few days on the run.

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO