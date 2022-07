LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Animal Foundation has announced that it is waiving adoption fees this weekend as part of the “Full House” adoption event. According to a news release, in the first five days of July, the shelter took in 297 stray animals. As a result, to help free up space and resources for new animals coming into the shelter, the Animal Foundation says it is waiving adoption fees for all pets from Friday, July 8 through Sunday, July 10.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 14 HOURS AGO