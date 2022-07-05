ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

So You Want To Get Into Golf…

 3 days ago
It’s never too late to take up golf: Just ask football star Sterling...

www.fatherly.com

WBOY

Transfer pitcher from Oklahoma picks WVU

Randy Mazey is reloading his bullpen. Keegan Allen, a reliever from Oklahoma, officially announced his commitment to the Mountaineers on Thursday in a tweet. Allen entered the portal on June 29. The native of Rogers, Arkansas made nine appearances for the Sooners in 2022, tossing seven full innings as a...
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Sam Godwin joins Sooners as preferred walk-on

NORMAN, Okla. — Wofford transfer forward Sam Godwin has joined the Sooners as a preferred walk-on for the 2022-23 season. Head coach Porter Moser announced the news of Oklahoma's latest addition Thursday morning. "Excited to have Sam join the Sooner family," said Moser. "Being from Ada, he has tremendous...
ADA, OK
ocolly.com

No stars: OSU recruiting busts since 2000

Recruiting is a fickle science. Evaluating high school football players' skillset on the gridiron and judging their value is a difficult system, even for the best college coaches. No rating is perfect, and for different reasons, many highly rated high school players never work out in college. Here are five...
STILLWATER, OK
The Spun

Look: Oklahoma Football Reacts To Big 12 Preseason Rankings

On Thursday afternoon, the Big 12 Conference revealed the preseason football poll for its 10 teams. The Oklahoma Sooners football program was named the No. 2 team ahead of the 2022 season with 354 total points and 12 first-place votes. They trail only the Baylor Bears with 365 points and 17 first-place votes.
NORMAN, OK
Ponca City News

OU football: Broyles looking forward to involvement under Venables

Body Jul. 6—Ryan Broyles remembers a lot from his playing days at Oklahoma. But before his time in the spotlight as a top receiver in college football, Broyles remembers his early days in an OU uniform. Specifically, he remembers being a thorn in the side of Brent Venables, OU’s then-defensive coordinator.
NORMAN, OK
realtybiznews.com

Here the Skinny: A Skimpy Oklahoma City Agent Roundup

This week we continue with our efforts to bring you the superstars of U.S. real estate. Once again, we’re refining a more objective and quantifiable method. Focusing on Oklahoma City, Oklahoma is presenting us with some new problems, and insights, since this region is a particularly competitive and dynamic market given the economic outlook.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Person
Sterling Shepard
News On 6

New Restaurant, Bar Opens In NW OKC

A new bar and restaurant is opening up Friday along Northwest Expressway near Meridian called the Back Porch. It will offer lunch and dinner options every day of the week with brunch being served from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. There will be a full service...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Edmond man upset after months of power outages

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) — An Edmond man hopes OG&E power pole fixes stop outage problem he and his neighbors have dealt with for months. An Edmond man said Friday that he’s been dealing with consistent power outages for months and said some of them are by no means just power flickers. He said he didn’t appear to be getting any answers to the problem, until now.
EDMOND, OK
KFOR

Photos: Adoptable animals from OKC Animal Welfare

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Animal Welfare needs your help!. The shelter is currently overwhelmed with the number of animals in its care. Organizers say they are searching for loving families that want to add a four-legged friend to their home. Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Ted's Cafe Escondido reopening after equipment fire

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — UPDATE. Ted's in Norman is reopening at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Ted's Cafe Escondido has temporarily closed its Norman location after a small equipment fire on the roof of the building. The fire broke out early Wednesday after the restaurant on N. Interstate Drive had already...
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma nonprofit group opens tiny homes to help vulnerable youth

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma nonprofit organization is opening tiny homes to help vulnerable youth beat the odds. Twenty tiny homes are opening soon to help children and teenagers who need a place to start their adult lives. From those aging out of foster care to young people without a stable home environment, a local nonprofit organization named PIVOT is working to help them beat the odds.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Family mourns El Reno man after oil field death

MAJOR COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An oil field accident took the life of a man in Major County Thursday morning. Investigators report a swab rig operator for Orco Service LLC was pulled into a cable winch drum about six miles northeast of Fairview. The Major County Sheriff’s Office said...
MAJOR COUNTY, OK
KFOR

Gas prices dropping across Oklahoma City metro area

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Some much needed relief – appreciated by some, even if small – as gas prices have dipped ever so slightly in Oklahoma. According to AAA Oklahoma, the average price per gallon in the state has lowered about .6-cents a gallon over the past week. That’s also down from the peak of $4.66 on June 15.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
