PHOTOS: KHQ viewers share scenes from Fourth of July

SPOKANE, Wash. — Police are investigating an early morning Spokane Valley shooting. Police were first called to the area of 4th Ave and Havana St for reports of an armed man chasing two other men. Shortly after, officers received another report of a man shot nearby. He was taken to the hospital. Spokane Valley Police are now investigating whether these...
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane fire crews are at a house fire on Spokane's south hill which drew a large response from first responders. KHQ is at the scene on the 3200 block of S. Jefferson Street where we're told everyone evacuated the home safely. Crews said the fire started in...
Possible thunderstorms will linger in the mountains and Montana through the weekend, otherwise we clear out and set things up for a beautiful weekend ahead with high pressure building in across the Pacific northwest. Highs will pop into the low to mid 80’s through Monday, with the warmest temperatures expected next Tuesday and Wednesday, as daytime temperatures head into the 90’s.
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Spokane Valley police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot near S. Dearborn and E. 5th Ave. Police tell KHQ they were originally responding to reports of a man chasing two others and that he appeared to have a gun. Not long after, they received another, separate report of the shooting.
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The maiden voyage of Brooke's Seaplane with No Limits Aviation's Shane Rogers at the helm will take flight Thursday, July 14, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. "I am giddy, actually. I am literally giddy," Rogers said Wednesday in his office...
If you've been looking for a new place to explore this summer for camping and fishing, there's a lake resort a few hours away from Tri-Cities that just might fit the bill. The question was asked in one of the Tri-Cities Facebook groups that I follow and I discovered in the conversation this really cool lake resort that's close to the Tri-Cities.
SPOKANE, Wash. — Everyone inside a South Hill home escaped safely when it caught fire Thursday morning. The house is near W Comstock Ct and S. Jefferson St. The fire started in a garage and spread to the house. The garage is a total loss. The cause of the...
SPOKANE, Wash. - Someone was shot in the face Tuesday morning, according to the Spokane Police Department. Police said it happened at the Coeur d'Alene Plaza Apartments on N. Howard Street. They received the report around 4:30 a.m. Officers reportedly forced their way into the building and found two males,...
SPOKANE, Wash. — Shayne Lamonica was found dead in the Spokane River with few clues on how he ended up there and what caused his death. His sister says all she thinks about is how her brother could leave his apartment and end up dead in the river. Someone spotted his body on June 19, and since then, investigators still...
SPOKANE, Wash. – There’s a large fire response right now in North Spokane, where crews were doing asbestos abatement at a house. Crews on scene told KHQ there was an equipment malfunction and explosion. One person was transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for burn treatment. FOX28...
ELMIRA, Idaho – The Idaho Fish and Game are now looking for a grizzly bear that attacked livestock in the town of Elmira, just about 16 miles north of Sandpoint. “On June 28th, we received a call from some land owners that one of their pigs had been attacked and killed by a grizzly bear,” T.J. Ross, the regional communications director for the Idaho Fish and Game, said.
Three generations of the Hemphill family were working the other day at Chicken-N-Mo (414 W. Sprague Ave.), which has received considerable attention from local media. On July 1, Chicken-N-Mo celebrated 30 years in business with founder Bob Hemphill, who started the restaurant just shy of his 50th birthday, and turned 80 on July 6. After running several non-food businesses, in 1992 Hemphill saw and filled a niche for Southern-style cooking in Spokane.
CHENEY, Wash. – Have you heard about it, yet? Pickleball. It’s fun. It’s addicting. It’s been around for more than 50 years and this weekend, hundreds of players from 20 states and four countries are taking over Eastern Washington University (EWU) for the 2022 USA Pickleball Pacific Northwest Diamond Regional tournament (or the USAPPNWDRT for short).
SPOKANE, Wash. — A man armed with a knife was taken into police custody outside of the House of Charity in downtown Spokane. Spokane Police officers used non-lethal force to take him into custody. S. Browne Street was temporarily closed between Riverside and W 2nd Ave, but has since...
"It's community, it's historic and people are pretty passionate about it," Real Estate agent Robert Johnson said sitting in a booth at his newest listing on Thursday. "Everybody knows Dolly's Cafe." The 1,100 square-foot Spokane staple which seats 47 diners has been meticulously cleaned after closing last month and now...
SPOKANE, Wash.– A person was shot in the head inside a downtown Spokane apartment early Tuesday morning. The shooting happened around 6 a.m. at the Coeur d’Alene Plaza apartments on N. Howard. Spokane Police said they had to force their way into the building. One person was detained...
Growing up, rocks were a big deal in our family. As members of Spokane's Rock Rollers Club, my grandparents won dozens of awards for their pristine petrified wood specimens displayed at the club's annual Gem, Mineral & Jewelry Show at the fairgrounds. Every summertime family road trip was peppered with pit stops at geological sites across the region, and one of our favorite places to play outside was simply called "the rock pile."
SPOKANE, Wash. — WARNING: This story contains court document details of a murder and adult language. Reader discretion is advised. The woman accused of murdering a man in a northeast Spokane park spoke exclusively to KREM 2 while in custody following her first court appearance. 31-year-old Rose Sedin is...
SPOKANE, Wash. — A man suffered severe burns after his work truck caught fire at an abandoned home he was clearing of asbestos. Firefighters were called to 35 E Westview Avenue around 2 p.m. Wednesday for a reported fire near a home, according to Greg Anderson with Spokane Fire Department Station 9.
SPOKANE, Wash. — Two people were rescued and are now safe after falling in the Spokane River. Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said the two people fell out of their boat near the Sandifur Bridge. One was able to safely get out of the water on their own, while the other was rescued using the boat as a platform against...
