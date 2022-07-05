Man killed in motorcycle crash in Dighton

FALMOUTH – A man was seriously injured in a construction accident in Falmouth. The call came in on Kompass Drive shortly before 6:30 AM. According to reports, a man was pinned by the tailgate of a dump truck. Firefighters extricated the victim and transported him to Falmouth Hospital to meet a MedFlight helicopter which flew him to an off-Cape trauma center. The incident is under investigation by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Further details were not immediately available.

