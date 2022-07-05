Man killed in motorcycle crash in Dighton

East Greenwich crews responded to a crash on Friday evening involving two cars on South Country Trail off of Route 4. Police said the drivers of each car were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. There were no additional occupants in either of the cars, according to police. NBC...
MANSFIELD, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said a man was charged in a fatal Mansfield crash earlier this week. Gonsahn Kamara, 35, is charged with motor vehicle homicide, operating under the influence of liquor – 2nd offense, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and traffic violations.
(WJAR) — The Norton Police Department responded to a rollover crash on Thursday. The crash happened in the area of 93 West Main Street. Police say a grey Mazda SUV was traveling westbound when it hit a landscaping trailer parked on the side of the road, which caused the SUV to rollover.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A Woonsocket man was killed in an early morning car crash July 1 on Route 1 in South Kingstown. The single-vehicle crash happened south of Congdon Drive. South Kingstown police responded at 12:43 a.m. to the site of the accident. Police identified the driver as...
Three were sent to the hospital after a crash in Westport. Westport Police and Fire responded to a motor vehicle crash on Route 88 this morning. According to the Westport Fire Department, a vehicle traveling south struck a deer, causing the hood to pop up and then obstructing the driver’s view. The vehicle crossed into the north bound lane and came to rest in the brush.
A Woonsocket man who died last week after a single-car crash in South Kingstown is being remembered. A preliminary investigation revealed that 22-year-old Jai-Juan M. Giguere was the lone occupant driving on Route 1 at approximately 12:45 a.m. on Friday when the vehicle left the road and hit a tree.
WESTPORT, Mass. (WLNE) — Three people were transported to the hospital after a crash in Westport on Friday morning. Westport police said the accident happened on Route 88. “A vehicle traveling south struck a deer, causing the hood to pop up obstructing the driver’s view,” the department said in a Facebook post.
FOSTER, R.I. (WJAR) — A makeshift memorial has been set up at the site of a fatal crash that killed two teenagers on Thursday morning. Friends and family stopped by on Friday leaving flowers, pictures, and some of the victims' favorite things. It’s been almost 48 hours since a...
WESTPORT, Mass. (WJAR) — A Westport woman is facing a slew of charges after stealing three vehicles within days of each other. Kristin Deschene,41, of Westport is accused of stealing three different vehicles from the south coast area. Her charges date back to June 20 when employees at Prestige...
(WJAR) — Authorities have charged three juveniles with arson in connection to a radio tower fire in Richmond. Three juveniles were charged with first-degree arson and misdemeanor possession of illegal fireworks, the Office of the State Fire Marshal told NBC 10. An old fire watch tower that had been...
Fall River Police arrested a city man yesterday after a reported armed robbery. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira just after 6:30 p.m., Officer Javier Rosa responded to the SRTA Bus Station following a report of an armed robbery. The victim, a 33-year-old Somerset man, indicated that he encountered a man...
Providence police said Friday they’re looking for help identifying a man who shot off a gun in a pawn shop. Police said the man went into Fall River Pawn Brokers on Elmwood Avenue at about 5:40 p.m. Tuesday, fired the gun, and stole jewelry worth thousands of dollars. No injuries were reported.
Dennis police are searching for an alpaca replica made of fiberglass that was stolen on Thursday night. Police said "Al" the alpaca was last seen in the area of Chapin's restaurant on the north side. The life-size replica weighs around 60 pounds, according to a Facebook post from Dennis police.
FALMOUTH – A man was seriously injured in a construction accident in Falmouth. The call came in on Kompass Drive shortly before 6:30 AM. According to reports, a man was pinned by the tailgate of a dump truck. Firefighters extricated the victim and transported him to Falmouth Hospital to meet a MedFlight helicopter which flew him to an off-Cape trauma center. The incident is under investigation by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Further details were not immediately available.
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Fall River Police said that a 51-year-old woman was shot on the Fourth of July. The shooting happened at about 11:30 p.m. on Buffinton Street. When officers arrived, Sgt. Moses Pereira said the woman, who’s from Fall River, was found bleeding after she was shot in her left arm.
Several people were injured in a Westport crash this morning. Westport Police and Fire responded to a multi-car crash at Route 88 & Briggs Road at approximately 11:00 a.m. According to the Westport Fire Department, multiple patients were transported to a local hospital by Westport, Dartmouth and Fall River EMS.
CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — A 65-year-old woman was killed Wednesday in a house fire in Cumberland. The fire happened just after 10:30 a.m. on Ryan Avenue and closed the section of Mendon Road between Martin Street and Angell Road. Cumberland Fire Chief Nicholas Anderson told ABC6 News the small...
“The Plainville Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash in the area of 60 Taunton Street on July 4 2022 at about 2:15 AM. Upon arrival, the vehicle was on fire, and soon was fully engulfed. The lone occupant was able to get out of the vehicle, and suffered minor injuries.
Police have released the identity of a Connecticut man found shot dead on a city street. Abdiel Rodriguez, age 25, was found around 10:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 5 in the city of New London, in the area of Colman Street and West Pleasant Street. Upon arriving on the scene, officers...
