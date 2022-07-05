ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eduardo Rodriguez Has Had ‘No Communication’ With Tigers, Return Still Unknown

By Lauren Campbell
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s been almost two months since Detroit Tigers fans have seen Eduardo Rodriguez pitch, and it still may be a while before the pitcher returns. Rodriguez was placed on the injured list May 18 by Detroit due to a ribcage injury. He was...

