Eduardo Rodriguez Has Had ‘No Communication’ With Tigers, Return Still Unknown

DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera hit a two-out, two-run single in the fifth inning as part of his 3 RBI-day to help the Detroit Tigers beat the Guardians 8-2 on Wednesday, completing a four-game sweep against Cleveland for the first time since 2013. Tigers’ pitcher Michael Pineda (2-3) allowed two runs and five hits over five innings, then four teammates combined to pitch four innings of scoreless relief. Detroit is 7-2 against the Guardians this year and is set up to win the season series against them for the first time since 2015. Franmil Reyes hit a solo shot off Pineda in the second to start the score for Cleveland, but the Tigers went ahead in the home half of the inning when Kody Clemens and Tucker Barnhart hit RBI singles.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO