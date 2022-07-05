ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth had more than 200 grass and brush fire calls during this year’s July 4 holiday

By David Silva Ramirez
 3 days ago

Fort Worth firefighters responded to more than 200 grass and brush fire calls during this year’s July 4 holiday as residents set off fireworks across the city . Last year, there were only 17 such calls.

Monday saw “incredibly dangerous” conditions that led to fires, with temperature highs in the 100s, no rain amid severe drought conditions, and some south winds.

The use of fireworks is illegal in Fort Worth, but the fire department still saw 203 grass fire dispatches across the city before midnight, according to a department social media post.

One of the calls was to the city’s professional fireworks show , which was canceled a few minutes after it started when grass caught fire along the Trinity River.

The bulk of the calls occurred between 9:30 and 11:30 p.m., when firefighters were called to 121 grass and brush fires in the two-hour span.

From midnight to 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, there were about 60 more grass and brush fires, according to a department spokesperson.

According to a department analysis released Tuesday afternoon, grass and brush fire calls were up 1000% this year.

According to a Fort Worth Fire Department analysis released Tuesday afternoon, grass and brush fire calls on the Fourth of July were up 1000% in 2022. Fort Worth Fire Department

The number of fire and firework-related injuries were unclear as of Tuesday afternoon, and structural fires are still under investigation, the spokesperson said.

Over the entire weekend, MedStar ambulance crews treated three patients for fireworks-related injuries, spokesperson Matt Zavadsky said.

Two patients were treated and released at the scene — one patient with a burn to the leg and one with an injury near the eye.

One patient was treated and transported to a local hospital with a significant injury to the hand.

In unincorporated areas of Tarrant County, there were 47 outside-type fires reported, ranging from burn ban violations to fires started by fireworks.

Fire Marshal Randy Renois said that this year’s numbers were about average or a little lower than years past.

Renois said there were no structures lost and most fires were less than an acre in size in the unincorporated areas of Tarrant County.

Man shot in east Fort Worth Friday night

A man, who was shot in east Fort Worth Friday night, remains hospitalized as the suspected gunman is at large, police said. Shots were fired around 9:20 p.m. near Ramey Avenue and Lena Street. Police said the male victim was shot twice, but did not provide additional information as to...
