Clarksville, TN

Aeling’s 22-foot ‘Screaming Eagle’ will soon be Tennessee-bound

By Bill DeYoung
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe biggest bird in St. Petersburg will be leaving the roost before long, so the time to come and take a look at it is now. More to the point, the best day is Saturday (July 9), when the 22-foot stainless steel bald eagle will be on display outside MGA Sculpture...

