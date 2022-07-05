ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crash on I-26 WB blocks lanes in Orangeburg County

By Tim Renaud
 3 days ago

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Tuesday afternoon crash has blocked all westbound lanes on I-26 in Orangeburg County.

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened near mile marker 143 .

Multiple vehicles are involved in the crash.

Those traveling in the area should expect delays.

