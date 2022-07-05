ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose Sharks hire Mike Grier, 1st Black GM in NHL history

By CBS San Francisco
 2 days ago

RAW VIDEO: San Jose Sharks introduce new GM Mike Grier, first black GM in NHL history 10:46

SAN JOSE – The San Jose Sharks have hired Mike Grier to lead the team's front office, making history as the first Black general manager in the history of the National Hockey League.

Grier replaces longtime general manager and hall of famer Doug Wilson, who stepped down earlier this year after 19 seasons with the Sharks franchise.

The new general manager comes to San Jose as the franchise rebuilds after missing the playoffs for three straight seasons. Last week, the Sharks fired head coach Bob Boughner and three of his assistants.

Along with finding a new coach, Grier will hit the ground running, with the NHL Draft set for Thursday and free agency starting next week.

"The San Jose Sharks are a franchise with history of success, and I'm looking forward to the challenge of getting this franchise back to its winning ways," Grier said at his introductory news conference Tuesday morning.

Mike Grier being introduced as GM of the San Jose Sharks on July 5, 2022. CBS

"To all the Sharks fans worldwide, I want you to know that myself and my staff will do everything possible to put a team on the ice that you can be proud of and to bring a Cup to the Bay Area," he went on to say.

When asked about the history-making hire, Grier said it was something he was extremely proud of and hopes the league will continue diversifying going forward.

"Since my playing days, the league itself has gotten more and more diverse, with more Black players in the league and minorities in the league. There is more women and minorities in front office and scouting and coaching positions. From my standpoint, that's something I'm happy to see and excited to see," he said. "My job is to do the best I can for the San Jose Sharks organization and if I do that, hopefully it opens the door to give other opportunities to other minorities, to get into front office positions and maybe lead a team down the road as well."

1-on-1 interview with new Sharks General Manager Mike Grier 07:15

Before joining San Jose, Grier served as hockey operations advisor with the New York Rangers. Previously, he was an assistant coach with the New Jersey Devils and the Chicago Blackhawks.

A NHL veteran, Grier has played 14 seasons on several teams, including with the Sharks.

Sportsnaut

NHL 2022-23 slate opens with two games in Prague

Stanley Cup finalists Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning will face off twice in a six-day period in February as one of the highlights of the 2022-23 NHL schedule released Wednesday. The Avalanche won their third Stanley Cup by outlasting the Lightning in six games. The teams will play Feb....
NHL
