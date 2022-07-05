ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopewell, VA

Hopewell police searching for two suspects in shooting that left one injured

By Ivy Tan
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago
HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and finding two suspects who were involved in a shooting just over a week ago that left one person injured.

On the early morning of Sunday, June 26, officers responded to the scene of a reported shooting on the 200 block of South 15th Avenue. After the officers arrived on the scene and began to search the area, they discovered that a male victim had arrived at John Randolph Medical Center with a gunshot-related injury.

After searching the area, police were able to locate where the shooting happened, but attempts to locate the suspect were unsuccessful.

According to a recent release from Hopewell Police, law enforcement’s investigation of the incident revealed that on the day of the reported shooting, the victim had left an establishment on the 200 block of South 15th Avenue and was confronted by two individuals, now identified as the suspects.

The suspects involved in this Hopewell shooting. Credit: Hopewell Police

Police said in their release that a verbal altercation took place after the suspects confronted the victim, who was later shot.

Police have released photographs of the two suspects from camera surveillance video. Both suspects are described as Black males, according to police. One suspect was seen wearing a black T-shirt with orange writing, light-colored jeans and white and orange Jordan sneakers. The other suspect was seen wearing a gray shirt, gray shorts and black, green and gray Jordan sneakers.

Anyone who has information that may help with the investigation of this incident is asked to contact the Hopewell Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit at 804-541-2284, or the Prince George Crime Solvers hotline at 804-541-2202. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the P3tips mobile app.

WRIC - ABC 8News

