Highland Park mayor tries to comfort her community after a gunman killed 6 people

In Highland Park, Ill., the suspect in the July Fourth parade shooting was charged with seven counts of first-degree murder. And the Lake County prosecutor says he expects the accused 21-year-old will face more charges. Investigators believe he planned this mass killing for weeks, that he climbed onto a roof and used a high-powered rifle to fire more than 70 rounds into the crowd below. And he wore women's clothing and possibly a wig to hide his identity. He purchased that rifle legally, along with four other weapons. And this was after police were called to his home twice over threats of violence and suicide in 2019. The accused killer also posted online a lot - the content often violent. Researchers say it fits into an emerging profile of new extremist activity online. Joining us now to discuss this is Alex Newhouse. He's the deputy director of the Center on Terrorism, Extremism and Counterterrorism at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies. Alex, welcome to the program.

HIGHLAND PARK, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO