Highland Park, IL

Highland Park mayor tries to comfort her community after a gunman killed 6 people

NPR
 2 days ago

Nancy Rotering is the mayor of Highland Park, Ill., and she joins us now. Mayor, thank you for being with us. And I just want to start by saying I'm so sorry for what's happened to your community. NANCY ROTERING: Thank you so much. FADEL: How is your city...

www.npr.org

NPR

Suspect has admitted to shooting at Illinois Fourth of July parade, authorities say

The accused gunman in Monday's deadly Fourth of July mass shooting in Highland Park, Ill., considered shooting even more people. It's one of the new details that we have learned after a bond hearing for the suspect today. Authorities say he also admitted to climbing a rooftop along the parade route, unleashing a hail of bullets. And then he said he traveled to Wisconsin after leaving at least seven people dead and injuring dozens of others at the parade.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
NPR

The online history of the Highland Park suspect reveals a fascination with violence

In Highland Park, Ill., the suspect in the July Fourth parade shooting was charged with seven counts of first-degree murder. And the Lake County prosecutor says he expects the accused 21-year-old will face more charges. Investigators believe he planned this mass killing for weeks, that he climbed onto a roof and used a high-powered rifle to fire more than 70 rounds into the crowd below. And he wore women's clothing and possibly a wig to hide his identity. He purchased that rifle legally, along with four other weapons. And this was after police were called to his home twice over threats of violence and suicide in 2019. The accused killer also posted online a lot - the content often violent. Researchers say it fits into an emerging profile of new extremist activity online. Joining us now to discuss this is Alex Newhouse. He's the deputy director of the Center on Terrorism, Extremism and Counterterrorism at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies. Alex, welcome to the program.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
NPR

Highland Park suspect confessed to the July 4th shooting, prosecutors say

The 21-year-old charged with murdering seven people at a Fourth of July parade in suburban Illinois confessed to the shooting after he was taken into custody, prosecutors say. In a court hearing Wednesday, prosecutors laid out the first of the voluminous evidence they say shows Robert Crimo III carried out the shooting in Highland Park — including a voluntary statement given to police in which Crimo confessed to the shooting.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL

