ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miller County, AR

Man accused of breaking into Miller County church

By Marlo Lacen
ArkLaTexhomepage
ArkLaTexhomepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3msGC2_0gVV4NAr00

TEXARKANA, Ark. ( KTAL/KMSS ) – The Miller County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after they say he accosted a woman, fired a shotgun in the air, and broke into a church Monday night.

Deputies responded to a breaking and entering call at the Shiloh Baptist Church on Highway 82 East around 7:50 p.m.

Texarkana man killed in Little Rock hit & run

According to witness reports, the suspect, identified as 33-year-old Brandon Hammett, approached a female in the parking lot of the church and asked her to let him inside the church. When the woman refused, Hammett turned away from her and fired a shotgun into the air. He then forced his way into a church window.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they ordered Hammett to drop his weapons. The sheriff’s office says Hammett “complied after a brief hesitation” and was arrested without incident.

Download the KTAL News app 📲

Police believe Hammett is responsible for stealing a car from Cass County and another vehicle that was parked at Pro 1 Transmission on Highway 82 earlier that day.

Hammett remains in custody at the Miller County Detention Center, awaiting his first hearing. No bond is set in the case.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTALnews.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KEEL Radio

Intoxicated Minden Woman Arrested for Leaving Infant in Hot Car

An infant is safe and an irresponsible mother is behind bars, following the quick thinking of a Slidell Walmart employee. The employee called police after realizing the woman was extremely intoxicated. Upon arrival, police were told that the woman's 16 day-old infant was in the in the hot van. The infant was found in the van under a blanket, already experiencing overheating symptoms.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Sheriff’s office searching for 2nd missing ETX teen

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a second missing teen in a week, as the search continues for a 16-year-old who has not been seen since early July. According to the sheriff’s office, 16-year-old Briana Garduno was last seen wearing a...
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KSLA

2 arrested after high-speed chase in Ark.; driver reportedly tried to run over troopers

HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - Two men are in custody after reportedly trying to flee from Arkansas State Police and trying to run over two troopers as well. On July 8, two suspects attempted to escape police custody in a high-speed vehicle chase through Miller County that proceeded into Hempstead County. The chase was started by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers on I-30 in New Boston, Texas and ended about 60 miles away at the Emmett exit on I-30.
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Texarkana, AR
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Miller County, AR
Crime & Safety
Texarkana, AR
Crime & Safety
County
Miller County, AR
foxsportstexarkana.com

Man Arrested for Allegedly Breaking Into Texarkana Arkansas Church

A man was arrested after allegedly breaking into a church in Texarkana, Ark., after approaching a female in the church parking lot with a shotgun. On July 4th, 2022, at approximately 7:50 PM Miller County Deputies responded to a breaking or entering call for service at the Shiloh Baptist Church located on Highway 82 East, Miller County Sheriff’s Office said.
TEXARKANA, AR
KSLA

Fatal Highway 196 car-splitting crash leaves 1 dead, another injured

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - In a devastating fatal crash on Highway 196, a truck collided with a car, killing the driver of the car. On July 7 just after 11 p.m., Arkansas State Police troopers were called out to a vehicle collision on Highway 196 between Texarkana and Genoa in Miller County. A truck collided with a car, causing the car to split in half, killing the driver.
MILLER COUNTY, AR
News Radio 710 KEEL

Minden Police Need Help Catching Armed Robbery Suspects

The Minden Police Department is needing the public's assistance in helping to identify a male and female in connection with an Armed Robbery. The male entered a local convenience store and did brandish a small semi-automatic pistol telling the clerk to give him all the money from the safe. The male is described as a Black Male with a bald head and a small goatee with a mustache. He was wearing a black tank top shirt with gray or blue pants with draw strings and gray shoes with white soles.
MINDEN, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Shiloh Baptist Church#Pro 1 Transmission On#Nexstar Media Inc
ktoy1047.com

Police locate local man and woman who were reported missing

Carl Jefferson and Debra Nard of Texarkana were found safe on the Texas side of town and informed the officer who found them that they’d been out of town for several days. A neighbor that they had regular contact with had reported them missing after not seeing them for awhile.
TEXARKANA, AR
KSLA

Man dies following motel shooting; gunman sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is dead after being shot multiple times, and Shreveport police are searching for the gunman. Officers got the call just after 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6 to t the Travelodge in the 2100 block of Greenwood Road. At the scene, officers found a...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Dozens of firefighters respond to large house fire on Wyandotte

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport emergency crews responded to a large house fire Thursday afternoon (July 7). The call went out right around 2:30 p.m. for a two-story home on Wyandotte Street between Creswell Avenue and Irving Place. At least 22 units with the Shreveport Fire Department responded, according to Caddo Parish dispatch records.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Suspect robbed Circle K; witness fired at suspect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A suspect allegedly goes into a Circle K and takes money from the register; When fleeing, the suspect is shot at by a witness. The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) received a dispatch reporting that at 1:33 a.m. on July 6, an unidentified suspect entered the Circle K on 3301 W. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop armed with a handgun. The suspect robbed Circle K and stole the money from the register. The suspect then fled on foot out of Circle K.
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSLA

2 missing people from Texarkana found safe

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - UPDATE: The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department says both missing people were found safe around 1:20 p.m. on the Texas side of town. Two people have been reported missing by their neighbor, and now the Texarkana Arkansas Police department is looking for them. Texarkana Arkansas Police Department...
KSLA

Phone scam active in Bossier Parish, Sheriff’s Office warns

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — The Bossier Sheriff’s Office is warning people about a phone scam that’s active in the area. Already, a Bossier City resident reportedly has fallen victim to it, authorities said. The Sheriff’s Office is reminding everyone that “... no one from this office will ever contact you and ask for money over the phone.”
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KPEL 96.5

Former Evangel Football Star Killed in Rolling Shootout

Shreveport Police responded to a rolling shootout on July 4th, that left one person dead, and three others injured. The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has named the victim in the shooting as former Evangel football star Orlando Puryear, Jr. 24 of Shreveport. Puryear died at Ochsner LSU Hospital at 3:54P, just over an hour after being shot at Jewella and Amelia Avenues.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport parents sought for ignoring court orders

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Custodial parents of four Caddo Parish public school students are being sought for failing to appear in juvenile court to answer for the actions of their truant children, Caddo Parish District Attorney James E. Stewart Sr. said Wednesday in a news release. Caddo Parish Juvenile Judge Natalie...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ArkLaTexhomepage

ArkLaTexhomepage

2K+
Followers
540
Post
360K+
Views
ABOUT

KTAL NBC 6 and ArkLaTexHomepage.com is your source for local news that matters. ArkLaTexhomepage.com brings you coverage on topics and issues that impact your community, from severe weather and safety matters to local events and sports coverage.

 https://arklatexhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy