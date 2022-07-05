Man accused of breaking into Miller County church

TEXARKANA, Ark. ( KTAL/KMSS ) – The Miller County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after they say he accosted a woman, fired a shotgun in the air, and broke into a church Monday night.

Deputies responded to a breaking and entering call at the Shiloh Baptist Church on Highway 82 East around 7:50 p.m.

According to witness reports, the suspect, identified as 33-year-old Brandon Hammett, approached a female in the parking lot of the church and asked her to let him inside the church. When the woman refused, Hammett turned away from her and fired a shotgun into the air. He then forced his way into a church window.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they ordered Hammett to drop his weapons. The sheriff’s office says Hammett “complied after a brief hesitation” and was arrested without incident.

Download the KTAL News app 📲

Police believe Hammett is responsible for stealing a car from Cass County and another vehicle that was parked at Pro 1 Transmission on Highway 82 earlier that day.

Hammett remains in custody at the Miller County Detention Center, awaiting his first hearing. No bond is set in the case.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTALnews.com.