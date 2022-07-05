ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ALDOT says Daphne’s Diverging Diamond lowering number of serious crashes

By Blake Brown
 3 days ago

DAPHNE, Ala. ( WKRG ) – The week of July 4th marks the second anniversary since the Diverging Diamond Interchange opened to traffic along Highway 181 at I-10 in Baldwin County. The project was completed in July 2021.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the DDI has helped lower the number of serious crashes since it first opened.

Supply issues forcing Baldwin County power crews to stock up

“Crash data samples taken at the same intersection between March of 2018 through March 2019, one year prior to the start DDI construction shows a total of 100 crashes, 29 of those accidents involved injury. In contrast statistics show that after completion of the project and fulling opening to traffic with a sample taken between July 2021 and July 2022 there were a total number of 41 crashes with 4 injuries. This reduction equates to a 58% decrease in total crashes, and 86% decrease in total injury crashes for the sample time frame,” an ALDOT report stated.

ALDOT is currently researching further improvements for the Diverging Diamond based on increased traffic counts.

IN THIS ARTICLE
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

