Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach police pursued 15-year-old driver on Interstate 264, ends in crash

By Sahara Sriraman
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Beach Police pursued a car on westbound Interstate 264 at Newtown Road Monday evening that ended in the arrest of a teenage girl.

Monday, July 4, around 9:30 p.m., Virginia Beach Police said a pursuit began when a 2016 Acura sedan was seen speeding. When the car was approaching the Broad Creek Bridge, it tried to weave in between cars, which caused the driver to hit the back of a 2007 Lexus ES350.

The driver was unable to drive the car and exited the car before surrendering to troopers. The driver, a 15-year-old girl, was taken into custody by police, according to police.

Virginia Beach police pursued 15-year-old driver on Interstate 264

Police said while in custody, she began complaining of seizures and was taken to Norfolk General Hospital where she was found to be unharmed.

According to VBPD, there were four underage passengers in the car who were taken into custody before being released to parents or family members.

The girl is being charged with felony elude, reckless driving, no operators license and possession of a stolen vehicle, according to police.

Comments / 5

ANTONIEO GRIFFIN
3d ago

Why was that dummy driving without a license??? Also where is her parents in this matter?

Reply(1)
7
 

NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Driver shoots at Mercedes Benz on I-264, causes crash on Victory Boulevard; Virginia State Police investigating

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating a crash that resulted from a shooting on Interstate 264 in the city of Portsmouth. On July 6, at 11:33 p.m., state police responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-264 at Victory Boulevard. After investigating, police determined the crash was the result of an interstate shooting.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

