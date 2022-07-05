ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janai Norman Named Co-Anchor for Weekend Editions of Good Morning America

By Mark Mwachiro
AdWeek
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABC News president Kim Godwin announced that Janai Norman will be the new co-anchor for Good Morning America’s Saturday and Sunday broadcasts “effective immediately.”. She will be joining co-anchors Whit Johnson and Eva Pilgrim on the program. ABC weekend morning viewers already know Norman as she handled...

Ruth Blake
3d ago

you rock girl you rock I used to bake in a little restaurant all by myself at night and you kept me company you deserve this more than any other newscaster I have heard in a long time go get them girl

