ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian Hill, OH

Two lanes blocked due to flooding on I-275 in Indian Hill

By Damon Gumbert
WLWT 5
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIAN HILL, Ohio — The two right lanes on eastbound I-275 are blocked due to flooding, Tuesday...

www.wlwt.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

Multiple lanes blocked along northbound I-75

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along northbound I-75 at Exit 3 toward Hopple Street and U.S. 52 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. The three left lanes along northbound I-75 at Exit 3 toward Hopple Street and U.S. 52 are blocked due to a crash, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Traffic
City
Madeira, OH
City
Loveland, OH
City
Indian Hill, OH
WLWT 5

Police: Teen dies after head-on collision with semi-truck on River Road

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Police are investigating a crash that left one teenager dead Wednesday. According to the Fairfield Township Police Department, just after 4 p.m. officers responded to a two-car crash with an entrapment in the 7400-block of River Road. Upon arrival to the scene, Fairfield firefighters discovered a...
FAIRFIELD, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Researchers, conservationists place logs to protect Ohio’s streams

BLUE ASH, Ohio — Days after a rainfall, the Cooper Creek, flowing through Blue Ash Nature Park, hardly looks like a creek at all. Small trickles of water cut through the mud and rock, but when it rains, storm water rushes through those same banks, bringing whatever pollutants and soil it picks up along the way to the Ohio River, unless something can slow it down.
BLUE ASH, OH
AccuWeather

Ohio town under state of emergency after likely tornado

A potential tornado ripped through southwestern Ohio on Wednesday as severe thunderstorms rumbled through the region, resulting in a state of emergency declaration after injuries and damage were reported. The severe weather occurred one day after a harmful derecho event ripped through the northern Plains and Midwest. At roughly 3...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 275#Wlwt News 5#Odot
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia woman struck by lightning in her kitchen

LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A woman was struck by lightning in her kitchen in Lincoln County on Tuesday. Lincoln County dispatchers say this happened around 12:40 p.m. They say it happened on Laurel Fork in Lincoln County. Dispatchers say she was taken to the hospital, but her condition is unknown at this time. Medical […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
newsonthegreen.com

Bear sightings stir residents; relocated bear killed

Sandra Scott knew there had been bears in the vicinity of her home on South Albright McKay Road. Neighbors have seen them over the years, and there have been times when she was outside at night and heard something large in the woods snapping trees, and could only surmise it was a bear.
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH
Travel Maven

This Ohio Natural Wonder Attracts Visitors from Around the World

Ohio is filled with natural wonders, from caves covered in crystals to breathtaking waterfalls and state parks, there's always something waiting to be explored here. Few people are aware that Ohio is actually home to the largest glacial grooves in the world. This natural wonder is easily accessible and can be found on Kelleys Island. Keep reading to learn more.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio gas station will lower price to $2.38 for one day only

A gas station in Jefferson County will offer gas at a pre-Inflation Price of $2.38/Gallon. Americans for Prosperity-Ohio (AFP-OH) will hold an event on July 7th in Steubenville to, what they call, highlight the policies contributing to skyrocketing prices that are squeezing working-class families across the Buckeye State and nationwide.   The gas station takeover will lower […]
cincinnatimagazine.com

Spend Summer Nights Outside at these Five Bars and Breweries

Temperatures are getting higher and it’s time to enjoy your weekends. Stop by one of these uniquely eclectic bars for their perfected Summer sips and sanctuaries. Named for owner James Fisher’s childhood respite in England, Somerset is a lush oasis that makes you feel like an urban jungle happy hour. In a nod to his world traveler parents, Fisher created Somerset with the vision to bring the world to Over-the-Rhine via an approachable neighborhood hangout. Built with materials sourced from around the globe, Somerset lets you bypass the plane ticket to step into other cultures and parts of the world right here. 139 E. McMicken Ave., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 270-5982, somersetotr.com.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy