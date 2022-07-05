Dollar dominance is going to stick around in global markets as there's nothing on the horizon to rival the greenback, Fed study says

Digital currencies have dropped drastically, with bitcoin alone losing. With consistent reports of plunging value, the question looms: Who's really getting hit?. A study by Ariel Investments found that, on average, Black Americans own significantly more cryptocurrency than their white counterparts. About one quarter (25%) of Black Americans own crypto, and when examining investors under the age of 40, that number jumps to 38%. According to the data, 15% of white investors own crypto, and 29% are under 40. Black investors were more than twice as likely (11%) to name crypto as their first investment compared to white investors (4%).

