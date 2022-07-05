ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dollar dominance is going to stick around in global markets as there's nothing on the horizon to rival the greenback, Fed study says

By Phil Rosen
Markets Insider
 3 days ago
  • The New York Fed said nothing on the horizon will rival the dollar as a reserve currency.
  • "The dollar's international role, whether for trade, investment or use as a global reserve currency, remains quite strong."
  • While crypto and central bank digital currencies could stem the dollar's influence, its unlikely, the authors wrote.

