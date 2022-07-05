Dollar dominance is going to stick around in global markets as there's nothing on the horizon to rival the greenback, Fed study says

Just one month ago, Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell said that the central bank was not "actively considering" raising interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point to fight inflation. But after Friday's consumer price index report showed inflation is rising faster than expected, Wall Street is worried that Powell may have to change his tune.
Digital currencies have dropped drastically, with bitcoin alone losing. With consistent reports of plunging value, the question looms: Who's really getting hit?. A study by Ariel Investments found that, on average, Black Americans own significantly more cryptocurrency than their white counterparts. About one quarter (25%) of Black Americans own crypto, and when examining investors under the age of 40, that number jumps to 38%. According to the data, 15% of white investors own crypto, and 29% are under 40. Black investors were more than twice as likely (11%) to name crypto as their first investment compared to white investors (4%).
The banking sector is structurally important for any economy. As many would recall, U.S. banks were hit badly during the 2008–2009 Global Financial Crisis, when the housing market crash pushed the economy into its longest recession since World War II. Many economists are now predicting a U.S. recession. Here’s what happens to banks during a recession.
Oil prices, at just above $100 a barrel, have driving gas prices above $5 based on a gallon of regular nationwide. In some states, the number is closer to $6 a gallon. Oil prices also affect other parts of the economy. Jet fuel price spikes have cut into airline profits. Oil is used in petrochemicals […]
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Soaring inflation, raising interest rates, and generally negative...
Planning a summer road trip? Soon, it might get a little cheaper. Drivers are finally experiencing some relief at the pump thanks to falling gas prices, and even more price cuts could be on the way. On average, a gallon of regular gas now costs $4.78, according to auto club...
Continuously rising house prices have sparked warnings of a looming crash in the real estate market, but one analysis has shown that a city with soaring prices is already seeing a dip in property values over the last month. Data last month from the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) showed...
The Chinese government is preparing to enforce regulations on all fund management companies operating in China — including U.S.-based and other foreign firms — requiring them to set up an internal unit for supervision by the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP). In May, the China Securities Regulatory Commission...
A new wind tunnel built in China to test hypersonic flights needs so much power that it cannot be connected to the local electric grid, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported. The country operates the world's most powerful grid, and it transmits nearly a third of the power produced on the planet.
Markets are flashing a warning: The Fed's quest to tame inflation will hit growth and force it to slash rates again. Traders shifted their expectations Wednesday, and now expect the Fed to cut interest rates by 50 basis points in 2023. The move comes after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said...
Elon Musk, SpaceX and Tesla Inc. are facing a $258 billion USD lawsuit for allegedly defrauding investors in a Dogecoin “pyramid scheme.”. According to Fortune, a man named Keith Johnson filed the suit in Manhattan, New York on behalf of several others who lost money investing in Dogecoin since April 2019. He claims that he was “defrauded out of money by defendants’ Dogecoin Crypto Pyramid Scheme” and that Musk “falsely and deceptively claim that Dogecoin is a legitimate investment when it has no value at all.”
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. dollar has been surging so much that it’s nearly equal in value to the euro for the first time in 20 years. That trend, though, threatens to hurt American companies because their goods become more expensive for foreign buyers. If U.S. exports were to weaken as a result, so, too, would the already-slowing U.S. economy.
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. It’s not just about how expensive housing became—it’s how fast it got there. It only took 24 months for U.S. home prices to soar a staggering 37%. For comparison, the biggest two-year spike leading into the 2008 housing crash was 29%.
After surging higher last week on the heels of the Fed's massive June rate hike, certificate of deposit (CD) rates have settled down this week. The top nationwide rate in most of the major CD terms has remained unchanged, with some modest upward movement in the longer terms. CD Term...
