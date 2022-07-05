ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Penguins sign goaltender to 2-year contract extension

By Chad Krispinsky
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x5RCX_0gVV2aWc00

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed No. 2 goaltender Casey DeSmith to a two-year contract extension.

The new deal has an annual value of $1.8 million.

Report: Broncos great had Stage 2 CTE

DeSmith played in 26 games for Pittsburgh in the 2021-22 season, posting a mark of 11-6-5 with a 2.79 goals-againt save percentage.

He tied a career-high with three shutouts. The previous record was set in 2018-19.

DeSmith set a franchise record for saves in a shutout of Boston with 52 on April 21.

IN THIS ARTICLE
