Penguins sign goaltender to 2-year contract extension
PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed No. 2 goaltender Casey DeSmith to a two-year contract extension.
The new deal has an annual value of $1.8 million.
DeSmith played in 26 games for Pittsburgh in the 2021-22 season, posting a mark of 11-6-5 with a 2.79 goals-againt save percentage.
He tied a career-high with three shutouts. The previous record was set in 2018-19.
DeSmith set a franchise record for saves in a shutout of Boston with 52 on April 21.
