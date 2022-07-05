ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced County, CA

Community feedback wanted on Merced County’s future transportation, housing plans

By Shawn Jansen
Merced Sun Star
 3 days ago
Construction continues on new housing in Merced, Calif. Andrew Kuhn akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

The Merced County Association of Governments (MCAG) is asking for community feedback on Merced County’s future plans for both transportation and housing needs over the next several years.

Comments, concerns or suggestions can be made in person, via Zoom during an upcoming public meeting or through email or phone messages.

Merced County Association of Governments (MCAG) is asking for community feedback on the Regional Transportation Plan/Sustainable Communities Strategy (RTP/SCS) and the Regional Housing Needs Assessment (RHNA), according to a news release.

The RTP/SCS is a long-range planning document that seeks to ensure the region’s multi-modal transportation network will meet the needs of Merced County residents and the local economy through 2046. The SCS portion of the plan addresses the planned growth in local communities and how it is linked to transportation with a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

A preferred scenario that focuses new development in existing communities near services and jobs has been selected through community input and endorsed by the MCAG Board of Directors.

The Board will take action on the RTP/SCS at the conclusion of the comment period at their meeting in August.

The RHNA is a process required by the state that assesses how much, and what kind of housing is needed to keep pace with population growth in Merced County.

The amount and types of housing required is divided up between the County of Merced and the six cities within the county so that those jurisdictions can prepare to incorporate the needed units through the Housing Elements of their General Plans.

The number and type of units for each city and the County are assigned after the consideration of several factors such as affordability and income levels, preservation of agricultural land, access to transit service, and proximity to jobs, the release said.

The MCAG Governing Board will take action to adopt the RHNA methodology at their August meeting after all comments are received. It will then be sent to the state Department of Housing and Community Development for review and approval.

People can express their views for both the RTP/SCS and RHNA during a the public hearing on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 3 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Merced County Administration Building located at 2222 M Street in Merced.

People can watch and comment virtually through Zoom at https://zoom.us/join. Webinar ID: 865 7267 7382, Passcode: 36918, for audio only: 1-669-900-6833.

Comments can be emailed to info@mcagov.org with Public Comment in the subject line or vie phone message at 209-723-3153 and dial x123. Comments can also be mailed to MCAG 369 W. 18th Street Merced, CA 95340.

