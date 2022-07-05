ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Report: Missouri among worst in health systems, pandemic response

By Joey Schneider
 3 days ago

MISSOURI – A recent report ranked Missouri among the bottom five U.S. states when it comes to its health system and pandemic performance.

The Commonwealth Fund , a nonprofit that promotes high-quality health systems, recently analyzed states based on their healthcare access, releasing a scorecard a few weeks ago. The annual scorecard considers criteria such as health care services, quality, costs and disparities. For the first time, states were also evaluated based on their COVID-19 response.

Missouri ranked 47th among 50 states and Washington D.C. in the overall scorecard, only trailing Texas, West Virgina, Oklahoma and Mississippi.

The Commonwealth Fund gave Missouri the following rankings among criteria used in the scorecard:

  • COVID-19 response: 40 (of 51)
  • Access & Affordability: 38
  • Prevention & Treatment: 39
  • Avoidable Hospital Use & Cost: 50
  • Healthy Lives: 39
  • Income Disparity: 51
  • Racial & Ethnic Equity: 38

The report card cited a few trends that led to the ranking, including employer-sponsored insurance spending per enrollee, public health funding and potentially avoidable emergency department visits for people ages 18–64.

Findings show many of the states near the bottom, including Missouri, had some of the lowest vaccination rates in the nation.

Gayle Mattox
3d ago

Lots of money if you got in the right category. They still can't figure out how to spend that COVID money. someone who really needed it might get it. lots of tax breaks and credits for some though. I'm sure the schools could have used more.

Dawn McMurtrey
3d ago

Amen. I cannot believe how poor the health care is in MO. It is sad that we have to travel to KS to get adequate care.

Pat Vaughn Heistand
3d ago

Especially Freeman Hospital! took us 4 hours to see a doctor at the ER and that was before the pandemic!

