Surviving the Cartel is the best show that no one knows about. The story follows three distinct characters who are looking to make dramatic changes in their lives. Alejandro Cardona (Gabriel Aguero) is to leave a CEO position in Silicon Valley to take over from his dad as the leader of a cartel in Mexico. This decision affects a former member of the Mexican Navy looking to get back to the United States and an El Paso detective.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO