ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desert Hot Springs, CA

GoFundMe started for local DJ who lost everything in Desert Hot Springs fire Monday

By Marian Bouchot
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24OSeG_0gVV190Z00
Dave Acosta

A local DJ announcer and his wife lost everything after a fire burned their home early Monday morning.

The fire was reported at a duplex at 2:35 a.m. Monday at the 66400 block of Desert View Avenue near Palm Drive. Desert Hot Springs Police have confirmed a 29-year-old was detained at the scene.

There was no word on the fire's cause. An investigation involving Cal Fire Arson Investigators is underway.

https://youtu.be/BzXC9KVdDIc

DJ Dave Acosta works at Marker Broadcasting in Palm Desert on Jammin' 99.5. He's been a radio fixture around the Coachella Valley for nearly 20 years.

Acosta and his wife Sue only had seconds to escape safely with only the clothes they were wearing. The fire destroyed everything they owned. His co-workers have set up a GoFundMe page to help raise money for him and his wife.

The couple had been renting the duplex home in DHS for five years. All funds donated will go to help them in rebuilding their lives.

Acosta and Sue are being helped by the local Red Cross and are staying at a hotel in Palm Springs in the meantime.

Watch News Channel 3 at 6 p.m. to hear from Acosta and his wife about who they believe ignited the fire and why.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Car crashes into Desert Hot Springs Subway, injuring 4 people

A car went through a Subway restaurant in Desert Hot Springs at 8 a.m. According to Cal Fire, the vehicle pinned an employee inside the restaurant. Their condition is not currently known. One person sustained serious injuries and 3 people have minor injuries, all were taken to the hospital. There is no confirmation whether the The post Car crashes into Desert Hot Springs Subway, injuring 4 people appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

No injuries after five-vehicle traffic collision in Cathedral City

Roads are back open following a five-vehicle traffic collision Friday afternoon in Cathedral City. The crash happened on the intersection of Ramon Road and Date Palm Drive. Sergeant Daniel Anes of the Cathedral City Police Department told News Channel 3 that four vehicles were stopped in the westbound #1 lane of Ramon Road for the The post No injuries after five-vehicle traffic collision in Cathedral City appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Desert Hot Springs, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Desert Hot Springs, CA
City
Palm Springs, CA
City
Palm Desert, CA
Desert Hot Springs, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
point2homes.com

37290 Springdale Avenue, Palm Desert, Riverside County, CA, 92211

Come and enjoy this rarely available Gorham model floor plan of approximately 1300 sq. ft. The perfect location is an easy walk or a casual golf cart ride to the Mountain View Clubhouse (tennis courts/Pro Shop/Fitness Center, Indoor Pool, driving range). Once inside the home the open space living room has nice views outside to the landscaped back yard. Quality built-ins for your media center and electronic box pleated shades that are controlled remotely. Vaulted Ceiling with interesting architectural elements continue into the Kitchen and Dining Room. Light and Bright with Skylights in the Kitchen – all windows have Blinds some with automatice opening for your added comfort. The Master Suite is complete with added sq. ft, large convenient closets in master bath/dressing area with mirrored doors. Dual Master Sink and walk in shower w/ seat. The 2nd bedroom is at the opposite end of the home insuring added privacy. The separate laundry room has additional shelving w/ closed cabinets. The Garage is a homeowner's dream with added Work bench, Storage cabinets, deep sink & Air Conditioning. This is a SFR with Private and Secure block wall fenced yard with mature plantings that has been lovingly lived in and doesn’t come on the market that often.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

More than 4,000 pounds of fireworks seized from 2 locations in the Inland Empire

Four people have been arrested and more than 4,000 pounds of fireworks were seized in a multi-agency operation to crackdown on the sales of illegal fireworks. After two people were arrested on last Saturday during a "buy-bust" operation conducted by CalFire peace officers, investigators learned of fireworks being stored at two more locations. With a search warrant encompassing Riverside, Orange, and San Bernardino counties, CalFire was joined by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department and the hazardous device teams from Riverside County and Orange County to seize approximately 4,424 pounds of fireworks and arrest two more people.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Nationwide Report

1 person dead after a motorcycle crash in Riverside (Riverside, CA)

1 person dead after a motorcycle crash in Riverside (Riverside, CA)Nationwide Report. On Thursday morning, one person was killed following a traffic collision in Riverside. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash was reported shortly after 4:45 a.m. along the eastbound lanes of the 91 Freeway near Magnolia Avenue [...]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dj#Gofundme#Accident#Marker Broadcasting
KTLA

Report: Riverside County failed Turpin children

The social services system “failed” 13 children who were rescued after being starved, shackled and horribly abused by their parents at a Southern California home for years, according to a report released Friday. Some of the Turpin children of Riverside County, east of Los Angeles, were forced to...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella Cal Fire Battalion Chief retires After 30+ years of service

After nearly 40 years of service, a Cal Fire Battalion Chief was honored Thursday night as he enters into retirement. Bonifacio De La Cruz has represented Riverside County Fire Department Station 79 in Coachella as its Chief for years. Many have seen him out in the field, battling flames or providing medical aid to those who The post Coachella Cal Fire Battalion Chief retires After 30+ years of service appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
paininthepass.info

Head-On Crash On Cajon Blvd Thursday Evening

SAN BERNARDINO, CA (Pain in the Pass) >> A head-on crash on Cajon Boulevard/old Route 66 involving two SUV’s Thursday evening. California Highway Patrol and firefighters from San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic crash. The accident happened at 5:08pm Thursday July 7, 2022, on Cajon Blvd. between Keenbrook Road and Swarthout Canyon Rd. in the Blue Cut area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
nbcpalmsprings.com

Trio Suspected in String of Carjackings in Desert Hot Springs

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – Three boys are suspected of perpetrating a. string of carjackings and armed robberies in Desert Hot Springs that led to. gunfire in at least one holdup, authorities said today. The suspects, identified only as teenagers between 15 and 17 years. old, were arrested and...
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Person detained after overnight fire forced out 5 people from Desert Hot Springs duplex

Desert Hot Springs Police have confirmed to News Channel 3 that a 29-year-old was detained at the scene of an overnight duplex fire early Monday morning. The fire was reported at the single-story building at 2:35 a.m. on the 66400 block of Desert View Avenue near Palm Drive.  Timothy Bingham of the Riverside County Fire Department The post Person detained after overnight fire forced out 5 people from Desert Hot Springs duplex appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Small earthquake strikes near Coachella

COACHELLA, Calif. (CNS) — A 3.1 magnitude earthquake centered near Salton City and about 30 miles south of Coachella was recorded at 3:29 a.m. Friday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was centered 9.9 miles west southwest of Salton City in Imperial County and 31.1 miles south of...
COACHELLA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Person shot following a family dispute in Mecca

A person is on their way to the hospital after being shot in Mecca Thursday afternoon. The shooting happened on 91-800 block of Montenegro Drive, located west of Johnson Road. The person was shot following a family dispute, according to Sergeant Edward Soto, public information officer for the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Soto confirmed that the The post Person shot following a family dispute in Mecca appeared first on KESQ.
MECCA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy