GoFundMe started for local DJ who lost everything in Desert Hot Springs fire Monday

Dave Acosta

A local DJ announcer and his wife lost everything after a fire burned their home early Monday morning.

The fire was reported at a duplex at 2:35 a.m. Monday at the 66400 block of Desert View Avenue near Palm Drive. Desert Hot Springs Police have confirmed a 29-year-old was detained at the scene.

There was no word on the fire's cause. An investigation involving Cal Fire Arson Investigators is underway.

DJ Dave Acosta works at Marker Broadcasting in Palm Desert on Jammin' 99.5. He's been a radio fixture around the Coachella Valley for nearly 20 years.

Acosta and his wife Sue only had seconds to escape safely with only the clothes they were wearing. The fire destroyed everything they owned. His co-workers have set up a GoFundMe page to help raise money for him and his wife.

The couple had been renting the duplex home in DHS for five years. All funds donated will go to help them in rebuilding their lives.

Acosta and Sue are being helped by the local Red Cross and are staying at a hotel in Palm Springs in the meantime.

