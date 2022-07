LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a successful debut in 2021, the Frazier History Museum is bringing back the popular Summer Beer Fest at Frazier, this year in a new location. This year's beer fest will take place on August 6 from 5-8 p.m. outside the Frazier History Museum in downtown Louisville. According to the museum, this will the first beer festival to take place on Main Street in over 25 years.

