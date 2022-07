NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police said a man was shot Thursday afternoon in an apparent road rage incident on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard. Police responded to a 911 call regarding shots fired in the area of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and Old Trenton Road just after 4 p.m. The man was shot at by the passenger of another vehicle, according to police. The victim ran off the road and into a small ditch and the suspect left the area.

