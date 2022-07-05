ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

2 plead guilty in Calloway Cove triple murder

News4Jax.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two of the young men charged in a triple murder that stemmed from a robbery at the Calloway Cove apartments in 2021 have pleaded guilty, according to court records. Kyshawn Glover and Keon...

www.news4jax.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
First Coast News

Jacksonville mother accused of murdering her 3-year-old with sedatives pleads guilty

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville mother accused of dosing her son with a lethal amount of sedatives plead guilty to second degree murder on Thursday. Amy Oliver was facing charges of first degree murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated assault on an emergency care worker and aggravated manslaughter of a child. The first charge was reduced to second degree murder because she plead guilty.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville Beach mother pleads guilty in 3-year-old’s death

A Jacksonville Beach woman pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree murder in the 2020 death of her 3-year-old son, according to Duval County court records. Court records show Amy Oliver, 48, also pleaded guilty to aggravated assault on a paramedic. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 15, but she will...
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Williams-Vinson sentenced to 25 years for homicide and home invasion robbery

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Daronte Williams-Vinson, 23, of Interlachen, was sentenced today to 25 years in state prison after pleading nolo contendere to charges of first degree murder and armed home invasion robbery. Williams-Vinson was charged following a home invasion robbery on March 17, 2020; Williams-Vinson told investigators that Anthony...
INTERLACHEN, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
First Coast News

Suspect identified in Thursday's Westside shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Keith Bernard Hubbard, 38, has been identified as the suspect arrested Thursday for attempted murder and three counts of battery on a law enforcement officer in a shooting incident on the Westside, according to Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. This case continues to be active and further charges...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man shot on Emerson Street, in critical condition, JSO reports

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries after being shot on Emerson Street, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say the man was a passenger in a car and there were two others in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Angel Rivera#Sentencing#Violent Crime#Jso
News4Jax.com

Shooting suspect killed in ATV crash in Columbia County, troopers say

Minutes after a shooting early Friday morning in Columbia County, the suspect was killed in an all-terrain vehicle crash, the Florida Highway Patrol said. According to troopers, the shooting suspect, identified as a 40-year-old Lake City man, was driving an ATV around 3:15 a.m. when he went off the roadway while traveling south on Southwest Mount Carmel Avenue near Southwest Pinemount Road, went into a ditch and collided with a concrete block. Following the collision, the ATV continued traveling into a wooded area, where the operator was thrown from the vehicle as it flipped multiple times.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Demonstrators in Jacksonville rally for Jayland Walker, who was killed by police in Ohio

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Activists and demonstrators on Friday evening gathered in front of the Duval County Courthouse, speaking out about the death of Jayland Walker, who was fatally shot by police in Akron, Ohio. The case has gained national attention. Eight officers reportedly fired more than 60 shots. Investigators...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WMBB

Two men convicted in fraud that shut down Campbellton-Graceville Hospital

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two Miami men, accused in a widespread fraud scheme that put a local hospital out of business, will be going to prison. A federal jury in Jacksonville convicted 62-year-old Jorge Perez and 59-year-old Ricardo Perez last month. Their company, Empowerhms, bought 18-financially troubled rural hospitals in 8-states including the 25-bed […]
News4Jax.com

Woman, man charged with child neglect after girl ODs on fentanyl: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man and woman are facing child neglect charges after a young girl overdosed on fentanyl and had to be given multiple doses of Narcan, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. The child was unresponsive and her lips were blue when she was taken to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy