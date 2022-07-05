ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Roof collapse over Nebraska hotel pool kills child

By Associated Press , KMTV Staff
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R6Nae_0gVUzUBR00

A child was killed over the weekend when the roof over a hotel pool in southeastern Nebraska collapsed, police there said.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. Sunday at a Hampton Inn in York, police said in a news release. Officers and firefighters responding to multiple 911 calls about the roof collapse found one person — a boy — trapped beneath the debris and pronounced him dead at the scene. His name and age had not been released by midday Tuesday.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation, including by the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s office. The hotel was evacuated, and no one else was reported injured.

