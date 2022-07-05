Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mellette, Todd, Tripp by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 14:14:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-08 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bennett; Butte; Custer Co Plains; Fall River; Haakon; Hermosa Foot Hills; Jackson; Mellette; Northern Foot Hills; Oglala Lakota; Pennington Co Plains; Rapid City; Southern Foot Hills; Southern Meade Co Plains; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills; Todd; Tripp PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Patchy dense fog can be expected through 9 am MDT, 10 am CDT, from the foot hills of the Black Hills through south central South Dakota. Motorists should expect rapidly changing visibility, down to near zero at times. Remember to use your low beam headlights in fog, slow down, and provide plenty of braking distance between yourself and the vehicle in front of you.

BENNETT COUNTY, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO