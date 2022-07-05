Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for St. Marys by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 07:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-09 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: District of Columbia FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of DC and northern Virginia, including the following counties: in DC, District of Columbia. In northern Virginia, Arlington, City of Alexandria, City of Fairfax, City of Falls Church and Fairfax. * WHEN...Until 1000 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 737 AM EDT, local law enforcement reported heavy rain in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Arlington... Alexandria Annandale... Fairfax Vienna... Falls Church Mantua... Pimmit Hills Rosslyn... Crystal City Reagan National Airport... Nationals Park Oakton... Lincolnia Tysons Corner... Merrifield Lake Barcroft... Ballston Georgetown... I66 and I495 Interchange - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

