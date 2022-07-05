ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Win FREE movie tickets for donating blood

By Karlton Clay
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZEccr_0gVUyZdH00

AUGUSTA, Georgia (WJBF) – The Shepeard Community Blood Center is giving away free movie tickets for anyone who decides to donate blood.

Organizers say that as the summer heats up, blood collections go down, and in order to prevent potential local blood shortage, they are offering an incentive for donors.

The Shepeard Community Blood Center is offering FREE Regal movie tickets July 5th through July 9th for anyone who donates at a Shepeard mobile drive, or at its Augusta, Evans, and Aiken locations.

Here’s some public mobile blood drives that you can donate at this week for a movie ticket:

  • July 6, Au Professional Building 1 – 1481 Laney Walker Blvd, 10am-6pm
  • July 7, Dominion Energy – Beech Island, SC, 7am-10am
  • July 8, Kenneth Shuler School of Cosmetology – Martintown Plaza in North Augusta, 10am-2pm
  • July 9, Stone Roastery – North Augusta, SC, 10am-2pm
  • July 9, Papa Johns in North Augusta, 12pm-4pm
  • July 9, Walmart in Sweetwater Square, North Augusta, SC, 10am-2pm

Organizers want the general public to be aware that donors must be in good health to donate, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be at least 17 years old (or 16 with written parental consent).

Also, potential donors must be sure to bring a photo ID or Shepeard donor card when you come to donate.

Go to Shepeardblood.org to see a full list of drives, and center locations.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJBF.com

Weekend Activities | 6 events happening in your area

(WJBF) – As the work week comes to an end, people are looking for things do this weekend. Here’s a list of some of the things happening in your area that you may want to check out. Any outdoor events may change due to weather. Le Chat Noir...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Vet clinics in distress due to overcrowding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Animal shelters across the country are in crisis due to overcrowding. Bissell Pet Foundation is hosting its longest-ever Summer National “Empty the Shelters” reduced-fee adoption event. By sponsoring reduced adoption fees from July 11 to July 31, Bissell aims to take thousands of pets...
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
Entertainment
Local
Georgia Entertainment
wfxg.com

Pineapple Ink Tavern returns to the downtown Augusta restaurant scene

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Pineapple Ink Tavern has reopened after closing its doors during the pandemic. The restaurant has been closed for renovations since January, after being granted by the Downtown Development Authority to remodel their nearly 100 year old building. Located 1002 Broad Street, the tavern is virtually the...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

“They are poor example of the human race and they should be ashamed of themselves,” limited-edition sculpture of dog playing stolen from animal shelter

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — The Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare needs your help finding the person who stole a huge bronze sculpture from the outside entrance of the shelter. “Whoever did it quite honestly is a fool. They are poor example of the human race and they should be ashamed of themselves,” Barbara Nelson told […]
AIKEN, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Donate Blood#Movie Tickets#Movie Info#Local Life#Havingfun#Shepeardblood Org
WRDW-TV

Career fairs, other opportunities offered across CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Charlie Norwood Veterans Affairs Medical Center will be holding a job fair on July 16. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Uptown campus, 1 Freedom Way. VA personnel will interview applicants for clinical and non-clinical positions across the...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Water leak interrupts water service in the Riverwatch area

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Due to a water leak on Cabela Drive, residents of the area were without water, according to management at Riverwatch Apartments. In an email to Riverwatch residents, it says the city of Augusta had shut off the water in the area. As of 3:45 p.m., the...
AUGUSTA, GA
Newberry Observer

Delta Dears visit Newberry

”Delta Dears” who are members of the Aiken Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. took part in a day trip to Newberry on June 24. The members of the travel group said, “the town is so charming and everyone was so friendly.”
NEWBERRY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Walmart
WRDW-TV

Son booked in Aiken County over shooting death of dad

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A son has been transferred to Aiken County to face charges in the murder of his father just outside North Augusta. Jason Glenn Miller, 42, was arrested in Colquitt County, Ga., after his father was found shot to death this week in a home at 5274 Dogwood Drive.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Charlie Norwood VA to offer same-day clinic for veterans

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center is now giving veterans the opportunity to have same day healthcare services, when they can’t see their primary care provider for certain needs. “It can be something simple like they were outside and they hurt their back or their...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Trailer stolen from Stanton Drive in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WJBF) – North Augusta Public Safety is looking for information on a stolen trailer. The trailer was stolen from 611 Stanton Drive. If you have any information on the location of the trailer or the suspect, please call North Augusta Public Safety at 803-279-2121.
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WRDW-TV

Aiken detailer picked again for Air Force One project

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken automotive detailer, Chris Williams, of East Coast Custom Detailing has been selected to be a part of a team of 30 detailers preserving famous aircraft. Williams and the other 30 detailers will carry out the important task of preserving the Museum of Flight’s Air Force...
AIKEN, SC
WJBF

Missing man in Richmond County located

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Richburg has been located and is home safe. Richmond County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for 32-year-old Randy Lamar Richburg. He was last seen on 07/03/22 at approximately 05:00 a.m. on the 400 block of Sheffield Circle. It’s speculated that Richburg may have gotten a ride from an unknown person to Columbia, […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Missing Augusta woman last seen on Vernon Drive

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman. 68-year-old Charlotte Whitman Carson was last seen on May 7 at 1:20 p.m. on the 2700 block of Vernon Drive. Investigators say Carson allegedly got a ride from a cab and has not...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

WJBF

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy