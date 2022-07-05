Win FREE movie tickets for donating blood
AUGUSTA, Georgia (WJBF) – The Shepeard Community Blood Center is giving away free movie tickets for anyone who decides to donate blood.
Organizers say that as the summer heats up, blood collections go down, and in order to prevent potential local blood shortage, they are offering an incentive for donors.
The Shepeard Community Blood Center is offering FREE Regal movie tickets July 5th through July 9th for anyone who donates at a Shepeard mobile drive, or at its Augusta, Evans, and Aiken locations.
Here’s some public mobile blood drives that you can donate at this week for a movie ticket:
- July 6, Au Professional Building 1 – 1481 Laney Walker Blvd, 10am-6pm
- July 7, Dominion Energy – Beech Island, SC, 7am-10am
- July 8, Kenneth Shuler School of Cosmetology – Martintown Plaza in North Augusta, 10am-2pm
- July 9, Stone Roastery – North Augusta, SC, 10am-2pm
- July 9, Papa Johns in North Augusta, 12pm-4pm
- July 9, Walmart in Sweetwater Square, North Augusta, SC, 10am-2pm
Organizers want the general public to be aware that donors must be in good health to donate, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be at least 17 years old (or 16 with written parental consent).
Also, potential donors must be sure to bring a photo ID or Shepeard donor card when you come to donate.
Go to Shepeardblood.org to see a full list of drives, and center locations.
Comments / 0