Win FREE movie tickets for donating blood

AUGUSTA, Georgia (WJBF) – The Shepeard Community Blood Center is giving away free movie tickets for anyone who decides to donate blood.

Organizers say that as the summer heats up, blood collections go down, and in order to prevent potential local blood shortage, they are offering an incentive for donors.

The Shepeard Community Blood Center is offering FREE Regal movie tickets July 5th through July 9th for anyone who donates at a Shepeard mobile drive, or at its Augusta, Evans, and Aiken locations.

Here’s some public mobile blood drives that you can donate at this week for a movie ticket:

July 6, Au Professional Building 1 – 1481 Laney Walker Blvd, 10am-6pm

July 7, Dominion Energy – Beech Island, SC, 7am-10am

July 8, Kenneth Shuler School of Cosmetology – Martintown Plaza in North Augusta, 10am-2pm

July 9, Stone Roastery – North Augusta, SC, 10am-2pm

July 9, Papa Johns in North Augusta, 12pm-4pm

July 9, Walmart in Sweetwater Square, North Augusta, SC, 10am-2pm

Organizers want the general public to be aware that donors must be in good health to donate, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be at least 17 years old (or 16 with written parental consent).

Also, potential donors must be sure to bring a photo ID or Shepeard donor card when you come to donate.

Go to Shepeardblood.org to see a full list of drives, and center locations.