Cambria County, PA

Fireworks spark house fire in Cambria County

By Alexis Loya
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DK0IR_0gVUyWz600

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. ( WTAJ ) — A 4th of July celebration led to a house fire in Upper Yoder Monday night.

The fire broke out around 9:30 p.m. at the 400 block of South Clearfield Street. A neighbor was setting off fireworks when the house caught on fire, according to Upper Yoder Fire Chief Tim Reitz.

The fire was confined to the front of the house and crawl space in the attic. Reitz added that there was moderate smoke and water damage to the remainder of the house.

No injuries were reported, and the fire has been ruled accidental.

Several crews responded, including Upper Yoder, Southmont, Westmont, Johnstown and Richland Fire Departments as well as Upper Yoder and Menoher Heights EMS.

WTAJ

Law inspired by Johnstown K-9 Titan’s death closer to becoming reality

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Legislation that was inspired by the death of a Johnstown police dog is on the verge of becoming law, according to state Rep. Jim Rigby (R-Johnstown). “As a dog lover and former police chief, I’m very aware of the valuable contributions these animals make,” Rigby, the author of House Bill 940, […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Man pleads guilty in deadly 2021 Cambria County motorcycle crash

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Gallitzin man pleaded guilty to charges Friday morning after a 2021 deadly motorcycle crash. David Kelly Myers, 58, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, DUI and a traffic violation after a woman was killed when she was stuck under his crashed motorcycle. Although his sentencing is scheduled for August 22, […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

One dead after crashing into tractor-trailer in Huntingdon County

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Hollidaysburg man was killed Wednesday morning when his Ford F-150 went head-on into a tractor-trailer in Huntingdon County, state police report. The crash happened July 6 at around 5:33 a.m. when 49-year-old Eric Turner was driving east on William Penn Highway through Smithfield Township. For unknown reasons, Turner, in […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Roads reopen in State College following gas leak

UPDATE: State College Police said the leak has been stopped and the roadways have reopened to their previous construction patterns. STATE COLLEGE, PA (WTAJ) — State College Police are alerting the community that two State College roads are closed due to a natural gas leak. In a tweet from the State College Police, South Atherton […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

DUI checkpoints coming to Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced they will be conducting sobriety checkpoints during the month of August. PSP Troop C in Clearfield said these DUI checkpoints will focus on removing both drug- and alcohol-impaired drivers from the highways of the Commonwealth. State police will advertise in advance with signs announcing the […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

New traffic pattern for Somerset County bridge

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced a new traffic pattern for a Somerset County bridge on Friday, July 8 Beginning Monday, July 11 Somerset County Maintenance Forces are reducing Route 1017 (New Baltimore Road) to a single-lane traffic pattern for repairs to be made to the bridge over Breastwork […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Coroner: One dead after State College construction accident

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A construction worker died Thursday evening after falling from an open window of a building. State College police were sent to assist EMS at the Days Inn demolition site at 240 South Pugh Street just after 4:30 p.m. Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers was also called to the scene where […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

