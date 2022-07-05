ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

I-44 pavement improvement begins in mid-July

By Tony Nguyen
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cskzo_0gVUxZfU00
The Missouri Route 96 bridge over White Oak Creek east of Avilla in Jasper County, Missouri will be closed for up to 120 days beginning the week of June 6th. Read More

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) announced there will be lane and ramp closings on I-44 and a bridge closed on Missouri Route 744/Mulroy Road beginning July 11.

A pavement improvement and bridge rehabilitation project will begin the week of July 11, MoDOT said.

The project will replace pavement on I-44 at Missouri Route 744/Mulroy Road interchange—mile marker 84. It will also extend both eastbound I-44 ramps and the westbound I-44 on-ramp, install I-44 median drainage improvements and seal Missouri Route 744/Mulroy Road bridge’s driving surface over I-44.

MoDOT said contractor crews plan to have the I-44 pavement improvements completed by August 2022 and the Route 744/Mulroy Road bridge rehabilitation completed by September 2022.

This project also includes Chestnut Expressway Pavement Improvement Project between I-44 and Broadview Place which was completed on June 17, 2022.

MoDOT released some details for the I-44 Pavement Improvement Project below:

  • Lane closings on I-44 at Route 744/Mulroy Road interchange (mile marker 84)
  • Route 65 southbound to I-44 eastbound ramp (mile marker 82) closed for up to 4 weeks
  • Signed detour: U.S. Route 65, Missouri Route 744/Kearney Street, Greene County Route OO, Missouri Route 125, eastbound I-44
  • I-44 eastbound exit ramp (mile marker 84) closed for up to 5 weeks
  • Signed detour: I-44, U.S. Route 65, Missouri Route 744/Kearney Street, Greene County Route OO, Missouri Route 125
  • I-44 eastbound on ramp (mile marker 84) closed for up to 5 weeks
  • Signed detour: I-44, U.S. Route 65, Missouri Route 744/Kearney Street
  • I-44 westbound ramps (mile marker 84) nighttime lane closures
  • Signed detour: I-44, northbound U.S. Route 65, Valley Water Mill Road interchange, southbound U.S. Route 65, Missouri Route 744/Kearney Street
  • Narrowed lanes and traffic shifts on I-44
  • I-44 work will not coincide with Route 744/Mulroy Road bridge work
  • Missouri Route 744/Mulroy Road Bridge Rehabilitation Project:
  • Narrowed lanes and traffic shifts on Route 744/Mulroy Road
  • Route 744/Mulroy Road bridge closed for up to 4 weeks
  • Signed detour: Missouri Route 744/Kearney Street, U.S. Route 65, I-44

The total estimated cost of the project is $7 million, according to MoDot.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

Greene County “high” COVID-19 risk, per CDC

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield is now at a high impact level of COVID-19 according to the Center for Disease Control. The Springfield-Greene County Health Department said this new categorization indicates the community and local hospitals are experiencing COVID-19 at a higher rate than weeks prior. Just last Friday, the day these impact levels are updated each […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

CDC moves Greene County to high COVID-19 transmission

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The CDC’s COVID Data Tracker now rates community transmission of the virus in Greene County as high. The agency recommends you, “Wear a mask indoors in public and on public transportation. Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines. Get tested if you have symptoms. If you are at high risk for severe illness, consider taking additional precautions.”
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Ozarks Life: Wild Bill Hickok vs. Davis Tutt

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Almost everyone’s story ends in a cemetery. So many headstones. So many stories. In an old part of Maple Park Cemetery, a red, recently-dedicated headstone stands out. Its story is etched on its back with playing cards, a pocket watch, and a pistol. “It’s a...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
Springfield, MO
Traffic
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Traffic
KOLR10 News

See what the average commute is in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker investigated how much time workers spend commuting in Springfield using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. American commuters are getting longer, with a U.S. Census Bureau report released in 2021 revealing the average one-way commute in 2019 reached a record high of 27.6 minutes. Combined with record-high gas prices, workers’ daily commutes are increasingly time-consuming and expensive—so much so that some are calling for commuters to count as part of the workday.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

COVID-19 hospitalizations climb in Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - COVID-19 hospitalizations in Greene County are at the highest levels since March. This is the Springfield Greene County Dashboard’s look at hospitalizations over time. You can clearly see the waves of COVID-19 cases dating back to July of 2020. The current number of those admitted...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Tips for watering lawns in high heat in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — July is Smart Irrigation Month, and that means there’s no better time to practice eco- and lawn-friendly watering habits. Horticulture Field Specialist Robert Balek from the University of Missouri Extension said that there are a few smart water practices that people can do to preserve water and even improve the health of […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pavement#Mile Marker#Urban Construction#Broadview Place#Greene County Route Oo#Missouri Route 125#U S Route 65
KOLR10 News

Firefighters feel the impact of dangerous temperatures

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Firefighters already deal with heat during each call they respond to. But when summer temperatures continue to be in the upper 90s, Springfield Fire Department has had to change its approach.  “We also make sure and rotate as early and often as we can to make sure that we stay cool and we’re able […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Reconstruction of Divison Street expected to begin July 11

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Drivers can expect various lane shifts along Divison Street between National and Glenstone avenues beginning the week of July 11 as road work begins related to the Division Street Reconstruction Project. The project which was approved by voters in the 2019 City’s 1/4-cent Capital Sales Tax...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: Grand Lake drowning victim named, motorcycle fatality, Missouri representative resigns and Oklahoma moves to execute

EUCHA, Ok. – Authorities release the identity of the man who drowned at the Dripping Springs area of Grand Lake over the weekend. Officials say the man, Brexten Green, was a student at Emporia State University in Kansas. The university says Green, originally from Cashion, Oklahoma, was a sophomore and a wide receiver on the football team. Authorities say Green was cliff jumping into the water and did not resurface. For more information on this story, click on the link.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
KOLR10 News

Missouri nurse finds new passion in blueberries

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Zack Bridgman never really saw himself becoming a farmer during his youth, even though agriculture was part of his family history. In fact, he went to college to become a nurse, which he does part time. But, it was a spare time activity that gave Bridgman what he now calls, “his passion.”
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Local farmers feel the impact from heat, lack of rain

PLEASANT HOPE, Mo.– Searing heat and lack of rain have made life difficult for local farmers and their crops. Nowadays, you can find Jake Agee checking the weather consistently.  Agee is a corn farmer in Pleasant Hope. He, like many other farmers and their crops, is feeling the impact of the heat and praying for an […]
PLEASANT HOPE, MO
KYTV

The Place: From Prison to the Pulpit - The John Alarid Story

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Pastor John Alarid of Freedom City Church has lived a life few lived. Coming back from drug addiction and crime, he now leads one of Springfield’s most prominent churches today. To donate or inquire about volunteer opportunities call 417-631-9082 or visit https://www.freedomcitychurch.org/springfield/.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Nighttime lane closures for bridges on I-44

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) announced several lane closures for bridges on or over I-44. Starting Thursday, July 7, from 6:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. crews will be closing down lanes for the following bridges on or over I-44: Eastbound I-44 bridge over Pickerel Creek west of Republic Westbound I-44 bridge […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Gov. Parson vetoes two Springfield projects

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson voted against funding two Springfield projects: restoring the Jefferson Avenue Footbridge and revitalizing Jordan Creek. The city of Springfield and leaders of the two projects were seeking funding from the Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery fund. Jefferson Avenue Footbridge Parson vetoed a request for $5 million to maintain and […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
nomadlawyer.org

Branson: Top Rated 5 Amazing Places To Visit In Branson, Missouri

A visit to Branson is not complete without visiting one of the many shows offered by the area. There are many theaters and shows to choose from, including the world famous Hughes Brothers. The Haygoods are one of the longest-running shows in Branson and are one of the most beloved musical acts in the area. The brothers started their act after Timothy Haygood saw a violinist on Sesame Street and immediately took up fiddle lessons. Now, they perform regularly in Branson and regularly sell out their shows.
BRANSON, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy