I-44 pavement improvement begins in mid-July

The Missouri Route 96 bridge over White Oak Creek east of Avilla in Jasper County, Missouri will be closed for up to 120 days beginning the week of June 6th. Read More

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) announced there will be lane and ramp closings on I-44 and a bridge closed on Missouri Route 744/Mulroy Road beginning July 11.

A pavement improvement and bridge rehabilitation project will begin the week of July 11, MoDOT said.

The project will replace pavement on I-44 at Missouri Route 744/Mulroy Road interchange—mile marker 84. It will also extend both eastbound I-44 ramps and the westbound I-44 on-ramp, install I-44 median drainage improvements and seal Missouri Route 744/Mulroy Road bridge’s driving surface over I-44.

MoDOT said contractor crews plan to have the I-44 pavement improvements completed by August 2022 and the Route 744/Mulroy Road bridge rehabilitation completed by September 2022.

This project also includes Chestnut Expressway Pavement Improvement Project between I-44 and Broadview Place which was completed on June 17, 2022.

MoDOT released some details for the I-44 Pavement Improvement Project below:

Lane closings on I-44 at Route 744/Mulroy Road interchange (mile marker 84)

Route 65 southbound to I-44 eastbound ramp (mile marker 82) closed for up to 4 weeks

Signed detour: U.S. Route 65, Missouri Route 744/Kearney Street, Greene County Route OO, Missouri Route 125, eastbound I-44

I-44 eastbound exit ramp (mile marker 84) closed for up to 5 weeks

Signed detour: I-44, U.S. Route 65, Missouri Route 744/Kearney Street, Greene County Route OO, Missouri Route 125

I-44 eastbound on ramp (mile marker 84) closed for up to 5 weeks

Signed detour: I-44, U.S. Route 65, Missouri Route 744/Kearney Street

I-44 westbound ramps (mile marker 84) nighttime lane closures

Signed detour: I-44, northbound U.S. Route 65, Valley Water Mill Road interchange, southbound U.S. Route 65, Missouri Route 744/Kearney Street

Narrowed lanes and traffic shifts on I-44

I-44 work will not coincide with Route 744/Mulroy Road bridge work

Missouri Route 744/Mulroy Road Bridge Rehabilitation Project:

Narrowed lanes and traffic shifts on Route 744/Mulroy Road

Route 744/Mulroy Road bridge closed for up to 4 weeks

Signed detour: Missouri Route 744/Kearney Street, U.S. Route 65, I-44

The total estimated cost of the project is $7 million, according to MoDot.