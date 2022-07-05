ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoover, AL

5 children, 4 adults injured in Hoover apartment fire

By Phil Pinarski, Jen Cardone
 3 days ago

HOOVER, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Multiple fire departments worked together Tuesday to put out an apartment fire that injured five children and four adults in Hoover.

According to Assistant Chief Michael Bartlett of the Rocky Ridge Fire Department, the fire broke out at the Emerald Pointe Apartments in the 2100 block of Old Rocky Ridge Road around 12:20 p.m.

The children were transported to Children’s of Alabama Hospital with unknown injuries. One of the injured adults suffered a leg fracture and was taken to a nearby hospital. No injuries to firefighters have been reported.

Maurice Hunter got the call from his fiancée while he was at work at the Riverchase Galleria several miles away.

“I just seen a cloud of smoke and I kind of just knew it was real then because I thought maybe they caught it in time,” Hunter said. “I got here and man it was crazy.”

Perhaps even crazier when he got home to find his dog King being given oxygen and shade from first responders after he was rescued from the fire.

“It’s amazing for the family because the kids, that was what they were asking about. Is the dog okay? Now we can tell them that he’s okay now,” Hunter said.

Crews will be going through the complex once the flames are out to see if there are any more victims. The Hoover Fire Department is assisting RRFD at this time.

Fire crews had to battle extra heat in addition to heavy flames. Bartlett said he sent a notice to crews early in the day to stay alert because heat indexes were predicted to be 106.

“In that kind of heat you just can’t work as long,” Bartlett said. “We had to move quickly because there’s life involved right when we got here so but once we get into firefighting and we get to overcoming the fire then we start rotating crews pretty regularly.”

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined. A fire broke out at the same apartment complex in December. The complex was called the Lory of Hoover at that time.

No other information has been released at this time.

CBS 42

CBS 42

