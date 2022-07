The US is the world’s biggest economy, and the Federal Reserve is the most prominent central bank. The impact of its decisions on market behaviour is felt not only in the United States but also in the rest of the world. Currently, the US economy is going through unprecedented inflation and may go into recession if the Fed does not take adequate measures. This is the first time since 2018 that the US central bank has raised borrowing costs. In addition, the Ukraine war is also pressurizing the economy. The short-term economic impacts of the war are limited for the US since its trade ties with Ukraine and Russia are modest, although the commodity price surge is resulting in higher inflation.

2 DAYS AGO