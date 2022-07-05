VSP: Antique John Deere Tractor stolen in Vershire

Vermont Business Magazine Today, Mayor Miro Weinberger issued the following statement on Burlington’s first homicide this year, which occurred Thursday night near Luck Street. “Last night’s shooting and murder is Burlington’s first homicide in more than two years. Yet it is one of many recent gunfire incidents, part of...
The Pelletier Dam in Castleton, Vermont is scheduled to be removed by the end of this week. This derelict dam is located on North Breton Brook off of East Hubbardton Road and approximately 0.85 river miles upstream from the confluence with the Castleton River. The dam is stone, approximately 180 ft long by 20 ft high, and was originally built around 1792 to power an industrial marble mill (the Sherman Marble Mill complex). In addition to water power, the dam impoundment was also used for commercial ice harvesting. After the closing of the Marble Mill in this location, the dam was acquired by the State of Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department who recognize the ecological benefits of dam removal far outweigh the impoundment barrier that is currently blocking trout species from moving up and down North Breton Brook.
In June, more than 85 Community Bank(link is external) branches joined together to host a food drive in honor of National Hunger Awareness Month to collect nonperishable food items for local food pantries and food banks across its four-state footprint, which includes New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont and Massachusetts.
The Vermont Agency of Transportation (AOT) today announced that it is now accepting grant applications for the SFY 2023 Municipal Park-and-Ride Grant Program, which provides funding for improvements of small park-and-ride facilities in Vermont communities. These facilities will assist in the effort of reducing the number of single occupancy vehicles on the roadway, which in turn helps to reduce vehicle pollutants and traffic congestion.
Governor Phil Scott, the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and the Vermont Office of Veterans Affairs (OVA) announced today that the State is now offering two new license plates to honor Vermont veterans who received the Air Medal and the Bronze Star for their service to our country.
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department has announced the 2022-2023 migratory game bird hunting season dates and bag limits. A printable copy of the Migratory Bird Syllabus(link is external) can be downloaded from the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department's website (www.vtfishandwildlife.com(link is external)) under "Hunt" – "Waterfowl." A printed version also will be available from license agents(link is external) and post offices in August.
Environmental and social justice advocate Becca Dill has been named director of Energize Vermont(link is external), a statewide nonprofit founded to promote energy and climate policies protecting Vermont’s environment. Dill joins EV from the Louisiana Environmental Action Network, where she worked with Louisiana communities to advocate for environmental justice. Along with her work at LEAN, Dill conducted community-engagement efforts to support social justice initiatives, ranging from food insecurity to landlord-tenant rights.
More Vermonters will be exempt from paying state taxes on their Social Security benefits, thanks to new legislation signed by Gov. Phil Scott. The law, backed by AARP Vermont, will raise the Social Security tax income exemption threshold from $45,000 to $50,000 for single filers and from $60,000 to $65,000 for joint filers, meaning more residents will be able to receive their benefits without paying state taxes.
Governor Phil Scott has appointed Kevin Gaffney as commissioner of the Department of Financial Regulation (DFR) and Emily Brown as the Department's deputy commissioner of insurance. The Department of Financial Regulation is charged with protecting consumers while ensuring industry partners in the areas of banking, insurance,...
On July 6, Vermont Conservation Voters (VCV) and Vermont Public Interest Research Group (VPIRG) co-hosted a virtual candidate forum with the five candidates who are competing for three seats in this summer's Democratic primary in the newly redrawn Washington County State Senate district. (This district now includes all of Washington County, plus the towns of Stowe, Braintree, and Orange.)
Vermont Businesses for Social Responsibility (VBSR), the statewide, nonprofit business association with a mission to leverage the power of business for positive social and environmental impact, is now accepting nominations for three awards that encourage and showcase the growth and impact of socially responsible business activity in Vermont.
Reconciled is excited to announce the acquisition of HRbiz, welcoming accounting professionals and clients of the local Chattanooga accounting and HR consulting firm. Reconciled, the online bookkeeping firm for entrepreneurs, continues to expand nationally. HRbiz's customers will continue with the same great support and service that has made HRbiz a success, but with the added value of Reconciled's accounting team and resources.
Recent University of Vermont graduates Rose Kaufmann and Josie Gingold have joined the Charlotte-based public relations firm Junapr(link is external) as marketing and team coordinator, and communications coordinator, respectively. Both formerly served as Junapr interns. In her new role as marketing and team coordinator, Kaufmann will take on a variety...
Catherine Kalkstein, former executive director of the Washington County Diversion Program, has been named executive director of Central Vermont Adult Basic Education(link is external), an adult education and literacy organization serving Washington, Orange and Lamoille counties. Kalkstein succeeds Carol Shults-Perkins, who recently retired after more than 50 years with the organization — 45 of those in a leadership role.
Photo: Summer in downtown Bennington: Photos courtesy of Southwestern Vermont Chamber and Lorianna Weathers Photography. The Southwestern Vermont Chamber of Commerce distributed its annual State of the Commerce survey to its business and nonprofit members recently. The purpose of the State of the Commerce Survey was to hear from regional businesses and nonprofits about how they were doing in the current economy, what their current attitudes were in relation to economic vitality, and what new small business trends they saw emerging.
On Friday, July 22, 2022, the SHRM Vermont State Council and the HR State Council of New Hampshire will join forces to present THE BUSINESS OF PEOPLE: A Leadership Summit in the Age of Challenge for all regional business leaders seeking an engaging one-day educational and networking opportunity.
