VSP: Antique John Deere Tractor stolen in Vershire

Vermont Business Magazine The Pelletier Dam in Castleton, Vermont is scheduled to be removed by the end of this week. This derelict dam is located on North Breton Brook off of East Hubbardton Road and approximately 0.85 river miles upstream from the confluence with the Castleton River. The dam is stone, approximately 180 ft long by 20 ft high, and was originally built around 1792 to power an industrial marble mill (the Sherman Marble Mill complex). In addition to water power, the dam impoundment was also used for commercial ice harvesting. After the closing of the Marble Mill in this location, the dam was acquired by the State of Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department who recognize the ecological benefits of dam removal far outweigh the impoundment barrier that is currently blocking trout species from moving up and down North Breton Brook.

CASTLETON, VT ・ 19 HOURS AGO