Highland Park, IL

Flags to Half Staff to honor Illinois Mass Shooting Victims

wrrnetwork.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the direction of the President of the United States, Governor Mark Gordon...

wrrnetwork.com

KCRG.com

7th person dies from injuries in Illinois July 4 shooting

Cyber attack at Cedar Rapids Schools shuts down summer programming for the week. Hundreds of families in the Cedar Rapids school district no longer have summer programming this week due to a cyberattack. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Cedar Rapids Community School Board will meet Wednesday to discuss ways the...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (7/8/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) In the aftermath of the Highland Park mass shooting this past Monday, gun violence is at the top of the issue list for the 2022 gubernatorial candidates. Governor J.B. Pritzker says there is no better time to talk about gun control and he criticized the 2nd Amendment right to bear arms as “antiquated” or “outdated.” Many are concerned that the Governor made note of the Highland Park shootings, but made no mention of the scores of people shot and at least nine that were killed in shootings over the weekend in Chicago. State Senator Darren Bailey says there should be more focus on mental health and more utilization of the Firearm Restraining Order Act. In fact, the downstate Clay County farmer says a special session of the General Assembly should be held to find real solutions.
ILLINOIS STATE
capitolwolf.com

Sheriff Campbell vs. Gov. Pritzker

Conflict between two governmental agencies with those who need help the most caught in the middle. Sheriffs across Illinois have long said that the State is not fulfilling its statutory obligation to provide mental health facilities to prisoners with psychiatric issues instead shifting the burden to improperly equipped local law enforcement.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Missing northern Illinois man found

MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. — A missing northern Illinois man who was seen in Lafayette County on Wednesday has been found, officials said. Ralph Stalesky, 84, left his home in McHenry County, Illinois, between noon and 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. He was seen at the South Wayne Mart gas station later in the day and left heading west. Officials said he...
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
kttn.com

Trucker from Illinois crashes east of Cameron; patrol accuses him of DWI

A truck driver from Illinois was injured, then arrested, following a single-vehicle rollover accident Thursday afternoon east of Cameron. Sixty-five-year-old James Keane of Des Plaines, Illinois was taken by ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center where he was treated for minor injuries. The eastbound tractor-trailer was pulling to the shoulder...
CAMERON, MO
nbc15.com

Silver Alert issued for missing Illinois man last seen in Lafayette Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Illinois man who was last seen Thursday in Lafayette County, Wisconsin, authorities stated. The Wisconsin Department of Justice stated that Ralph Stalesky, 84, left his home between noon and 4 p.m. from McHenry County, Illinois. The alert noted that he was seen at the South Wayne Mart Gas Station in South Wayne, Wisconsin and went westbound to leave the area.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
freedom929.com

2022 COUNTY FAIR SEASON WELL UNDERWAY THROUGHOUT ILLINOIS

(OLNEY/NEWTON) With fifteen (15) county or junior fairs held last month in June, there are fifty-eight (58) fairs scheduled for this month throughout Illinois. That list includes several in our downstate region, two of which start this weekend and continue through all of next week. While the Fayette County Fair in Brownstown begins tomorrow and runs through next Wednesday, the Wayne County Fair in Fairfield gets underway this Saturday and rolls through next Saturday, the 16th. There are twenty-two (22) county fairs in August, with five (5) in September. While the Illinois State Fair in Springfield runs August 11th thru the 21st, the Du Quoin State Fair is August 26th thru September 5th down in Perry County.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

4 Illinois Hospitals Land on New ‘Best Hospitals in America' List

Four hospitals in Illinois have just been named some of the best in the country, a new report shows. According to an annual hospital survey from Money.com and healthcare nonprofit group Leapfrog, 148 hospitals across the country were named "The Best Hospitals in America" based on data from 39 performance measures including inpatient care management, adult and pediatric complex surgeries, pediatric care, maternity care and more.
Q985

When People Move From Illinois, Here’s Where They’re Going

We've been hearing for years about how Illinois has been hemorrhaging so many residents that we lead the entire Midwest in "outbound migration," and are one of the top three states in the entire country when it comes to population loss. There's really no disputing the numbers, but like me,...
KICK AM 1530

A Website says they found the Best Lake in the State of Illinois

A website has ranked the 15 Best Lakes in Illinois and surprise surprise, Lake Michigan doesn't take the top spot, so...which lake is number one?. According to a ranking on the website thecrazytourist.com, Lake Shelbyville in Shelby County, IL south of Decatur is the best lake in the Land of Lincoln, taking the top spot ahead of lakes like Lake Mattoon, Lake Springfield, and even Devil's Kitchen Lake, so what about Lake Shelbyville makes it so special? According to the website they say...
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

ISP investigates single vehicle crash that sent one individual to the hospital

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- Illinois State Police are investigating a single vehicle crash that sent one individual to the hospital, Friday morning. According to Police, John Warren, 45, of Buffalo Grove, IL was traveling southbound on Interstate 57 at Milepost 136, when for unknown reasons, lost control of the vehicle and went off the roadway to the right.
BUFFALO GROVE, IL
1440 WROK

Summer Will be Longer & Hotter in Illinois, Welcome to a ‘Heat Dome’

Just as Mayor "Potty Mouth" Lightfoot announces the possibility of a "dome" over Soldier Field, here come news about another type of dome that we are in RIGHT NOW!. Two weeks into the summer of 2022, and it's been quite toasty. Hotter than normal temps have been pretty much the deal...and this will continue for the summer. Why is this? Is it the whole, 1980's Hair Bands destroying the ozone layer thing...Not quite.
ILLINOIS STATE
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Study: SUVs Are Indeed Death Machines for Children, Blacks

Children are eight times more likely to be killed if struck by an SUV as opposed to a standard passenger car — and SUVs cause a disproportionate amount of death across all age groups, and decidedly more so for African-Americans, a horrifying new study reveals. According to the study...
ILLINOIS STATE
ABC 7 Chicago

COVID Update: IL reports 5,482 new cases, 15 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 5,482 new COVID cases and 15 new deaths Wednesday. IDPH said "daily deaths reported on weekends and at the beginning of the week may be low" and "those deaths will be captured in subsequent days." There have been at least 3,451,749 total COVID cases in...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

600 Illinois schools receiving maintenance grants

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Board of Education announced on Wednesday that more than 600 schools throughout the state will be receiving a total of $30 million in grants. The grants come as part of the School Maintenance Grant Program, a dollar-for-dollar state matching grant used to improve and maintain education infrastructure throughout […]
ILLINOIS STATE

