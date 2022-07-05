ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlins vs. Angels odds, prediction: Miami the pick with ace on the hill

By Action Network
 3 days ago

The Los Angeles Angels are amid a nine-game road trip that couldn’t be off to a worse start. Los Angeles only managed four runs in Houston and got swept in the three games. While the Angels welcomed a day off on Monday, they’ll now head across the country to Miami to take on the Marlins.

However, given how the Angels are slumping now, they likely won’t be too happy to see Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara on the mound. Alcantara is 8-3 through 16 starts and carries a 1.95 ERA with a 0.95 WHIP. It’s one thing to face the Marlins right-hander; it’s another thing when you’re seeing him for the first time.

Sandy Alcantara
Only four Angels players have stepped in the box against Alcantara. Five of those 16 plate appearances were by pitcher Noah Syndergaard who will start on Tuesday. Nonetheless, whatever the Angels’ hitters might remember from facing Alcantara might not be helpful this time as he’s been a completely different pitcher this season.

Alcantara has all but scrapped his curveball and increased his fastball (25 percent) and changeup (26.5 percent) usage. What’s important to note is that his changeup is the most used pitch in his arsenal for the first time in his career. According to Baseball Savant, it has a 36.5 percent Whiff Rate, and FanGraphs rates the pitch at 10.7 runs above average.

I like Miami’s chances against this Los Angeles team that hasn’t gotten much lately from their star player, Mike Trout. With Trout struggling (four hits in his last 29 at-bats), take the Marlins at home in this matchup.

Marlins vs. Angels prediction

Marlins, -135.( BetMGM )

