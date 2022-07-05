Man reunited with couple who saved his life after Tulsa motorcycle crash

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) brought together a man and two “good Samaritans” who saved his life.

TFD said Shannon and Justin Neal saved the life of Aron Gonzalez after the motorcycle Gonzalez was driving collided with a car in March 2020 in east Tulsa.

TFD said shortly after the accident, Shannon found the man without a pulse and started providing care. Shannon performed CPR while Justin assisted with spinal immobilization.

After TFD loaded Gonzalez in an ambulance, a pulse had been found. TFD said two firefighters went to the emergency room with EMSA who later said the patient would potentially survive what initially appeared to be a fatal accident.

At the reunion, Shannon said she didn’t hear anything more about the accident after COVID-19 hit that same month, so she’s been praying for “motorcycle man” for the last two years.

“I wanted to know if he made it, I wanted to know if there’s anything more we can do,” said Shannon to Gonzalez. “You literally have just been in my prayer journal ... for the last two years.”

Gonzalez said he is beyond thankful for their quick action. He said after recovering for four months, he was able to get back on his motorcycle.

