Beginning Wednesday or Thursday, and lasting for 1-2 days, MnDOT will close N. Parks Ave. (Frontenac Dr.) west of Mankato Ave. to the hospital entrance as they install storm sewer through the intersection. They will reopen that road as soon as possible. During that time, Riverbend Road and S. Parks Ave. (Bruski Dr.) will remain open from Mankato Ave. Note that Winona Health is also always accessible from Parks Ave. off Hwy. 61 by the Winona Family Y. Thank you for watching out for the crew and each other!

WINONA, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO