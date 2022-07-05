ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I-40 in Cocke County shut down due to overturned tractor-trailer

By Gregory Raucoules
 3 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Interstate 40 in Cocke County is closed Tuesday as Tennessee Department of Transportation crews work to clear an overturned tractor-trailer from the roadway.

An overturned tractor-trailer on I-40 at mile marker 431 near Exit 432, 432A and 432B to Newport or Sevierville was reported around 11 a.m. Tuesday. Tennessee Department of Transportation Spokesperson Mark Nagi said the incident was reported as a Hazmat situation and stuck traffic is being turned around as crews respond to the scene.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, eastbound traffic is being diverted to U.S. Route 25/70 at Exit 424. Jefferson County deputies and the Dandridge Fire Department are assisting with traffic control at the 424 Exit interchange area.

South Claiborne County firefighter killed while directing traffic

Heavy traffic in both directions of U.S. Route 25/70 as a result of the redirection. Expect long delays in the area until the crash has been cleared from the roadway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10FWCV_0gVUty7100
I-40 W at MM 431 in Cocke County closed on Tuesday, July 5 due to an overturned tractor-trailer. Photo: Tennessee Department of Transportation

Both directions of traffic are currently closed and drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.

